“Shame! Shame!” | Protesters boo Trump in New York

Thousands of protesters Monday night booed U.S. president Donald Trump as he arrived in New York.

According to New York Times, the protesters lined the streets around Trump Tower as the president returned to the city for the first time as president.

Trump who arrived via helicopter before 9 pm was visited by persons camped outside his Midtown Manhattan building, waving signs, chanting and marching.

“Shame! Shame!” people chanted as his limousine arrived.

One of the protesters, Ms, Dorow, said, “It’s important in these moments for white people to make a public stance against racism, against white supremacy, and be public and vocal about that.”

Sequence of events:

On Friday some marchers visited the University of Virginia holding torches and yelling slogans “white lives matter” and “blood and soil”.

The “Unite the Right” rally was planned for Friday, August 11 to protest against the removal of a statue of Confederate icon General Robert E Lee.

The rally was organised by Jason Kessler, a former journalist and a member of the Proud Boys, an ultra-nationalist group.

A state of emergency was declared by the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle.

The protests became violent in Charlottesville on Saturday as white supremacists clashed with counterdemonstrators. and a car ploughed into a crowd of anti-racist and anti-fascist demonstrators.

A Dodge Challenger driven by 20-year-old James Field rammed into counter-demonstrators leaving 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

What’s happening now:

There’s widespread outrage against Trump for his early refusal to call out the Charlottesville protesters as White supremacists.

Likely consequences:

The president may continue to lose more support, especially among White Americans.

The protest may escalate.

The Democrats and may be Republican Party may be forced to start looking into petitions demanding Trump’s impeachment.