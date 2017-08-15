Army inaugurates mobile special force to end insurgency in the North-East

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has, in continuation of its plan to end the insurgency in the North-East, inaugurated a special mobile task force.

He made the announcement on Tuesday at the inauguration of the force at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

What the force would do:

The special strike force is to end the insurgency and enhance security network in the region.

The soldiers deployed to the force have been exposed to modern terrorism combat techniques to enable them to crush the insurgents.

He said, “The Mobile Strike Force (MST) is launched to deny the insurgents freedom of action and finally decimate them.

“This specially selected force with mixed equipment and platforms were deployed to achieve the conduct of long range patrols and ambush deep into the hinterlands.

“All these are in an effort to ensure the success of Operation Lafiya Dole and enhance our operational efficiency.”

What else?

The commander tasked the soldiers to be resolute, disciplined and determined to achieve victory in the campaign.

He urged them to be guided by their professional ethics to enable them win the war against the insurgents.