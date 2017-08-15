ASUU strike: Is it unreasonable at this time?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The Academic Staff Union of Universities began an indefinite strike action on Sunday, August 13, 2017, citing noncompliance by the Federal Government to its 2009 agreements with the union.

According to the memo from the Union to its members nationwide which put the strike action into effect, the FGN has only fulfilled the agreement to the tune of two hundred billion naira, out of the agreed one trillion and three hundred billion naira of the Public Universities Revitalization (Needs Assessment) fund.

Seven other matters were listed as “key outstanding issues” on which the Union hinged its resolve to embark on the indefinite strike. Following, precedence from the 2009 and 2013 strikes, it does seem Nigerian students are in for a long period being away from their classrooms.

But is the ASUU being fair at this point in time, when it seems the economy is not yet well enough to meet their demands?

The agreements were reached under the administration of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and further negotiations were made with President Goodluck Jonathan and his Ministers. Why should the Buhari administration have to be beset by the depressing burden, to the tune of more than a seventh of the 2017 Budget?

ASUU’s last strike action lasted for six months, still under the Jonathan administration. This is surely going to be another situation where the Buhari Government would feel the need to use its favourite ‘blame Jonathan’ bat to deflect any culpability in ASUU’s grievances.

So would they be justified to use it this time? And given that the economy is still on its way back from recession, is ASUU acting in the national interest at this time?