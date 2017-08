Oseloka Obaze has emerged winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra.

Obaze, a former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, polled a total of 672 votes on Monday to defeat two other aspirants.

As reported by Channels Television, 958 party delegates participated in the election.

[Read Also: Anambra Election: Tony Nwoye Beats Andy Uba To The APC Gov Ticket]