Why Gbenga Daniel claims I sent assassins after him – Kashamu

Senator Buruji Kashamu (Ogun East, PDP) has denied the claim by the former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, that he sent assassins after him.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Kashamu asserted noted he did not have a killer squad and he was not interested in the former governor’s death.

Key excerpts:

“…I do not have a killer squad”.

“It is true that we have had political differences since 2009 after working together for some time. Even at that, not once have I been linked to any form of violence.”

“I have no interest in Daniel’s death or that of any human being.”

“This … story of an attack is part of Daniel’s … bid to seek relevance”

It’s a grand plot by Daniel to … foist a caretaker committee on the PDP in the state. “The authentic PDP ExCo in Ogun State under the leadership of Engr. Adebayo Dayo has a final judgment in its favour that has yet to be appealed, set aside or upturned. What is more, the orders and judgment are binding on the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission who were parties to the suit.”