I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo, Tribunal grants Atiku, PDP access to inspect electoral materials and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the big ten stories that drove conversation this week:

Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate

The Court of Appeal on Thursday cleared the APC governorship candidate, Sani Danladi, to participate in Saturday’s governorship election in Taraba. Presided over by Chidi Uwa, the Appeal court in Yola granted a stay of execution of an order of the Federal High Court in Jalingo. There are two orders: One was for the stay of execution of the High Court judgement while the second was an order barring INEC and others from implementing the High Court judgement.

Akwa Ibom Government accuses APC of plotting to take over the State

The Government of Akwa Ibom has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on security agencies to bring to book everyone arrested for disrupting the peace of the state.

The state said it was worried over what it described as a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the state by all means during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

PDP’s Gbenga Daniel directs supporters to vote for APC’s Dapo Abiodun

Former Governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel and Director General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation has directed the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Remo, Ogun State, to vote for Dapo Abiodun, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun. Daniel made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

INEC recovers 22 out of 63 stolen card readers in Bayelsa

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Comission (INEC) in Bayelsa, Tony Udoh, on Thursday said the commission had retrieved 22 smart card readers out of the 69 stolen by political thugs during the February 23 presidential and national assembly election in the state. He said this in Yenogoa during the stakeholders meeting with leaders of political parties.

Buhari has subverted Supreme Court, Atiku may not get justice – Agbakoba Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said he is in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s decision to challenge the result of the February 23 presidential poll in court.

He, however, expressed doubts that Atiku would get justice because “President Muhammadu Buhari has subverted the Supreme Court by the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (Justice Muhammad Tanko). One dies as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kaduna Many properties and cars were destroyed when rival party supporters clashed in Kurmin Gwari in Kaduna South Local Government Area on Thursday. The clash between loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) left a yet to be ascertained number injured, residents say. Police spokesperson in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said a person died but was normalcy was restored as soon as the police were hinted. I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari President Buhari has said that he plans to retire to his hometown of Daura in Katsina after his current and final term ends in 2023. He said this Tuesday at a meeting in Abuja with traditional rulers. The monarchs were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law’s Abdullahi Babalele’s passport has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Babalele is under investigation for alleged laundering of 150million Euro. He was released on bail on Tuesday after undergoing interrogation for about 72 hours. Tribunal grants Atiku, PDP access to inspect electoral materials Seeking an order granting Atiku access to inspect electoral materials used for the Presidential election by INEC, The Appellate Court in Abuja serving as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has on Wednesday mandated INEC to allow their agents scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the last presidential election for the purpose of maintaining their petition against the election. I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo Former president Olusegun Obasanjo turned 82 on Tuesday and declared that he would not cease bashing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari until the administration begins to do the right things needed to be done. The ex–Head of States made this known in his remarks at a ceremony marking his 82nd birthday within the sprawling Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.