You can learn a lot from driving | The Daily Vulnerable

No matter what other drivers are doing, you can’t move forward if you spend your time looking at them.

Some other people have faster and better cars, you will be foolish to try to do with your car what your car is incapable of doing.

You’re all on the same road, but you aren’t going to the same destination. At some point, your paths will diverge.

No matter how much speed a driver applies, they must contend with traffic lights, bad patches in the road, traffic, and other drivers.

The people who leave first are not the people who always arrive first.

People will always be trying to get ahead of you. If you continue driving with clarity and focus, you will find that they cannot distract you even if, briefly they get ahead of you.

If you want to arrive safe, stop arguing with the car you have. Stop wishing for it to be different. Stop pretending it is a Benz, when it’s a Nissan.

If you can, get down, get a new car, and continue your journey.

If you can’t, drive as best you can, with the car you have.

Of course, it is taken for granted that you should try and be the best driver that you can possibly be.

God speed.

