You can learn a lot from driving | The Daily Vulnerable

No matter what other drivers are doing, you can’t move forward if you spend your time looking at them.

Some other people have faster and better cars, you will be foolish to try to do with your car what your car is incapable of doing.

You’re all on the same road, but you aren’t going to the same destination. At some point, your paths will diverge.

No matter how much speed a driver applies, they must contend with traffic lights, bad patches in the road, traffic, and other drivers.

The people who leave first are not the people who always arrive first.

People will always be trying to get ahead of you. If you continue driving with clarity and focus, you will find that they cannot distract you even if, briefly they get ahead of you.

If you want to arrive safe, stop arguing with the car you have. Stop wishing for it to be different. Stop pretending it is a Benz, when it’s a Nissan.

If you can, get down, get a new car, and continue your journey.

If you can’t, drive as best you can, with the car you have.

Of course, it is taken for granted that you should try and be the best driver that you can possibly be.

God speed.

To receive The Daily Vulnerable in your inbox every day, subscribe at www.mytdv.com

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Chude Jideonwo March 2, 2019

“Your mother doesn’t know what she is talking about” | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the interns at one of our companies came to spend an evening with me – he had things ...

Chude Jideonwo February 23, 2019

Does it honour you? | The Daily Vulnerable

That relationship you’re in, that friendship you’re participating in, that business you’re running, that church or mosque or temple you’re ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 22, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: It’s a ‘Battle of 72’ and here are the odds of the leading candidates

It’s a few hours before the much anticipated Presidential and National Assembly polls and all eyes are set on the Independent ...

Fatima Allahanan February 20, 2019

#ArewaMeToo is long overdue for the victims of the North’s silence

Arewa women are changing narratives and this time, it is on sexual assaults and sexual harassments. Men in northern Nigeria ...

Chude Jideonwo February 16, 2019

Complete, always | The Daily Vulnerable

I shared a mail from someone who said she doesn’t understand what I mean by being perfect or complete as ...

Chude Jideonwo February 9, 2019

How do you? | The Daily Vulnerable

Two years or so ago, I was selected for a Stanford programme for entrepreneurs. It was, of course, a prestigious ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail