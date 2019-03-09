Here’s all you need to know if you intend to enjoy free or low cost medical services as a UAE resident

A good healthcare system is very vital and imperative when relocating to another country.

One of the major benefits of living or working at Dubai is access to low-cost healthcare. Dubai has one of the best public health systems in the world, offering a high standard of medical care in state-of-the-art facilities. Dubai is ranked second for the most popular medical tourism destination by the World Bank. Private healthcare facilities are managed by the Dubai Health Authority and has a sector called Hospital Service Sector (HSS) which governs all public healthcare centers.

Public healthcare

Dubai has one of the best public health systems in the world, offering a high standard of medical care in state-of-the-art facilities. It is run by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), which oversees both public and private healthcare, and replaces the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS). The Emirate has four major government hospitals: Dubai, Rashid, Latifa, and Hatta. Each has an emergency department and offers both inpatient and outpatient services.

Medical cards

You will need a UAE health card to be able to access the services provided in medical facilities run by the government. The card is available from the DHA. You can apply for one online, or by visiting a medical centre. You will need to provide your national ID number, details of your passport, and pay 320 AED ($87.12*) if you are 18 years or above; children under 10 pay 120 AED ($32.66*). It is a good idea to apply for a health card even if you have health insurance, because your policy may not cover you for certain treatments.

Health Insurance

In recent years, the Dubai Health Authority has implemented new legislation under which all residents, expat and Emirati, as well as their dependents, must have medical insurance. While Emiratis are covered under a government-funded scheme, expats will need to be covered under private health insurance schemes. Companies are required to provide health insurance for their expat employees. While they will not be required to cover the spouses and children of employees, they are encouraged to do so by the government

One thing that is guaranteed for residents and experts at Dubai, is a standard healthcare system for you and your loved ones.