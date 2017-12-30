Another former PDP governor joins APC

A former governor of Kebbi, Sa’idu Dakingari, and his deputy, Ibrahim Aliyu, on Friday, defected to All Progressive Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other top PDP members that defected to the APC included the former secretary to the state government, Rabiu Kamba , a former member of the House of Representatives, Sani Kalgo , Abdullahi Dan-Alkali , Alhaji Haruna Hassan and Halima Tukur .

, a former member of the House of Representatives, , , and . Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, Governor Abubakar Bagudu described the defection as a welcome development for the growth of the state.

“We are very much delighted as we are now more united than we were.

“The essence of our union is nothing more than to move our state and the country forward, ” he said.

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said their defection to APC was timely.

“We want all and sundry in the state to rally round the governor in order to assist him to record unprecedented success in moving our state forward.

“The federal government has been doing its best in social, economic and security aspects as many roads construction have been going, electricity has improved and security situation in the country has also improved,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the former deputy governor said they dumped the PDP to APC in order to move the state forward.

“This nation needs peace and this state needs development, we came to APC to unite our people under one fold and that fold is APC,” he said.

What this means: This defection is the latest in a series of defections of former governors, serving lawmakers and other top officials of the PDP which governed Nigeria for 16 years until 2015.

It goes further to show that the members of the APC and the PDP are just a recycled bunch of inept politicians who only wish to hold on to power.

It is only a conglomeration of people who take politics as a life-long career. The main reason politics should be a part-time activity but no, in Nigeria, it has to be.