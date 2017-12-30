It would be callous to spew false hopes in the name of New Year messages | PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, said the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not to issue any New Year message to Nigerians.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the APC has not fulfilled any of the promises contained in their previous New Year messages since assumption of office and therefore should give Nigerians false hope.

“It would be the height of callousness for the party and its government to spew another round of false hope in the name of New Year messages.

“What else would they tell Nigerians apart from inventing new propaganda as they had always done, particularly at the turn of each New Year”, PDP said in the statement.

The party claims that every New Year, since 2016, the APC and its Federal Government have been reeling out heaps of promises and now they are warming up to reel out fresh ones in January 2018, which they had no intentions to fulfil.

“What is the need of a New Year message from APC Government when it would be replete with propaganda? What else should Nigerians expect from a government that promised massive employments only to render 7.74 million Nigerians jobless between 2016 and September 2017; with combined unemployment and underemployment rate hitting 40.0% as declared by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)?

“This is the same APC that promised to deliver naira exchange at N1 to 1USD but ended up wrecking the currency from N160-N170 to N350-N400; the same party and its government promised to reduce the price of fuel only for it to rise from where the PDP left it at N86.50 to N300-N400 per litre,” PDP said.

The PDP said Nigerians are very patient people but are tired of APC and therefore urged the APC to stop taking Nigerians for granted.

Bottom line: Although Nigerians will not be quick to forget that the PDP ruled the country for 16 years and spewed the same ‘false hopes’ all through, however, we can agree that the APC government can cancel out coming out to continue to make promises that they have been making, even before they were elected to government.

We are tired!