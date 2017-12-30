Surprisingly, the Presidency wants to explain reasons ‘dead people’ were given appointments

It is rather ‘amazing’ that the Presidency will want to attempt to explain why it released a controversial list of appointments that has dead men and duplications inherent in it.

The list also shows duplications and appointments of individuals that are no longer in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) – like loyalists of the now PDP member, Atiku Abubakar .

. According to Premium Times, a Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said, “the list has a history” which explains the controversy around it.

“In 2015, Mr President requested all state chapters of the party to submit names of 50 party members for board appointments,” Shehu said.

He said the names where compiled by the national secretariat of the APC and forwarded to the then secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal.

“However, a complaint arose from some governors who felt they were not carried along in the process. To answer this, the president constituted a committee under the vice president to review and reflect the interest of the governors”.

Shehu, however, said the action was delayed on the report of the committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as President Muhammadu Buhari was indisposed.

“The president’s trips for medical attention slowed down completion of the process,” he said, until when Buhari decided to revisit the matter recently.

“The current SGF was only directed to complete that process by releasing the list which he apparently did without altering it,” Shehu explained.

Shehu admitted that errors were committed but added that “no human undertaking can be free of mistakes”.

He said the errors identified with the list were not enough to describe the exercise as scandalous, insisting that “there is no scandal”.

The spokesperson said all errors in the list would be corrected.

What this means: It is not only surprising that the Presidency will even try to tell Nigerians that an unnecessary cum deliberate error is not scandalous, it is mind-boggling.

The only thing that would have been appropriate was to apologise to Nigerians and immediately correct the error but, saying the SGF released the list without ‘altering it’ goes further to highlight the garden-variety governance structure of the present administration.

One is forgivable but, four dead persons is definitely not an oversight.