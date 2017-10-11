Anyone who goes against zoning must be punished | Northern PDP elders condemn Fayose’s presidential ambition

Northern leaders under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the presidential ambition of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

The party leaders made the condemnation at a meeting of the three Northern zones on Tuesday.

What happened:

The Opposition party had zoned its Presidential ticket for 2019 to the North.

But Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose had declared his Presidential ambition, despite the zoning formula of the party.

What they said:

Convener of the meeting and a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana said the party must insist on its zoning formula.

He said, “I want to appeal to you to give to the party the very best in the positions that have been zoned to us. Let us therefore give to the party, men and women of impeccable integrity.

“Whatever the Fayoses of this world may be doing, the party has resolved that the presidential candidate will come from one of the three zones in the North.”

Former acting National Chairman of the party, Dr. Bello Haliru, called for sanctions against Fayose.

He said, “Zoning and rotation are part of the PDP constitution. We must adhere to them if we are to keep this party alive. There are people who are bent on contesting whether the office is zoned to their place or not. We must discuss with the South, so that anybody who goes against zoning can be punished.

“We cannot afford to have people come to the convention and make a fool of themselves and ridicule the party.”