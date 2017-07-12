APC Chieftain urges PDP to rename the party

A Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Girei, has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to rename the party.

Girei, who represented Adamawa Central in the Senate, between 1999 and 2003, said renaming PDP was necessary because the last administration and the leadership crisis “spoiled” the party’s name.

In a statement made available to reporters, he said, “I congratulate Senator Ahmed Makarfi and PDP for winning their case.

“As a proud APC member and a full blooded Democrat, I urge them to put behind all that happened and re-invent, rebrand and reposition PDP to provide a viable and strong opposition to our ruling party.

“Democracy is about choices, and since PDP’s name is already soiled and therefore can no longer fly, they need to start by renaming the party.”