Updated: Supreme Court confirms Makarfi PDP chairman, sacks Sheriff

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as the authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex court sacked the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the party.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen disagreed with the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, which sacked Makarfi.

Reading the lead judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the court said the suit filed by Makarfi faction before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt was not an abuse of court.

The apex court also held that the National Convention of the PDP constitutionally removed Sheriff.

Other members of the panel are, Justices Onnoghen, Tanko Muhammad, Kayode Ariwoola and Dattijo Muhammad.

Ali Modu Sheriff was absent from court.