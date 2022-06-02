Apply to join the NAMIP Innovation Challenge for Nigerian media and win $50,000

Applications are open for the first Nigeria Media Innovation Program (NAMIP) Innovation Challenge for Nigerian media. Winners will be awarded up to $50,000 for their project and join NAMIP’s three-year innovation and capacity building program.

The Innovation Challenge is seeking applications from media organisations that are building innovative news and information products that:

Explore opportunities to reach and connect with broader audiences through digital platforms and technologies; or

Develop new revenue generation opportunities or sustainable business models?

Successful applicants will benefit from up to $50,000 for their project and have access to a range of capacity building activities, including mentorship and training, as well as joining NAMIP’s supportive community of like-minded organisations.

Applications are encouraged from existing independent media companies, non-profit media and new ventures who have projects that address one or more of the following focus areas:

Digital native products: New approaches to collecting news and information, and to reporting, storytelling and distribution, that embrace the possibilities of technology.

Reaching rural communities: Innovative approaches to reach that empower people outside of major urban areas and those generally underserved by existing news media.

Engaging people in official languages that are underserved: Attempts to engage and distribute content to communities in vernacular languages that are underserved.

Technology innovation for distribution: New media technology that distributes local news in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

New Revenue opportunities: Innovative solutions to revenue challenges that media companies face – how can we open up new revenue streams to make media organisations more sustainable and independent.

Transition to digital: Finding and implementing solutions, products or processes that assist legacy media to transform their businesses.

Who?

You could be an existing independent media company, a non-profit or a new venture that is just kicking off.

We are looking for mission-driven companies and organisations passionate about trying new approaches to local news and information.

We encourage applicants who don’t have traditional journalism and media backgrounds, particularly from the areas of technology, design and business.

The deadline for our initial funding cycle is midnight on June 17, 2022 (West Africa Time). Apply here.

What is NAMIP?

NAMIP seeks to increase the capacity of independent media, from early-stage outlets to established organisations, providing them with the tools they need to develop and continuously revise their models on the path to sustainability.

Over a 3-year period, NAMIP will support up to 25 independent media, ranging from early-stage, small scale outlets to larger, more established players, serving both urban and rural audiences of mainstream and underserved populations.