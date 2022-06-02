Cubana Chief Priest probably has insecurities he wants the world to know

You Have Summer Body But You Don’t Have Summer Money 😂 No Be Juju Be That. How & Where You Wan Go Show The Body. Hustle Oh !!!! Make Your Summer Body No End For Bar Beach 😂 As You Dey Hustle For Better Body No Forget To Get Plenty Money. Cubana Chief Priest wrote on Instagram four days ago.

The post came with a picture of him shirtless, and with a robust body that will definitely make you look back. But, it is not that summer body you are already imagining.

It is not clear who he was referring to, but ‘Nollywood noisemaker’, Uche Maduagwu turned it into an exchange.

In response today, Maduagwu wrote: “My brother, HEALTH is the biggest WEALTH. Yes it is good to get Summer money, but what is the essence of summer money when summer Obesity is dancing Zazu for your body? Ask any doctor and they will advice that Obesity is not fashionable. Bro work out more so you can enjoy all your summer zobo money.”

It did not end there. Cubana Chief Priest posted a throwback picture where he looked slimmer and wrote:

“Moved From An Adidas Boy To A Balenciaga Boss, Fat For Me Is The Definition Of Rich You Can Only F**k Up If You Re Fat & Broke. If I Want This Body Back I Will Just Go Back To Fasting & Praying 🤲 For Now I Dey Use My Fat Sell Out My @glenmorangie 🥃”

Then Maduagwu made reference to Obi Cubana who is quite slimmer, asking the Chief Priest to learn from his former boss. And, in another post, he wrote:

“Anyone wey no fit control what he eats cannot control big wealth. Health is Odogwu wealth.”

Both of them have time on their hands and can continue the conversation, but this is what we think.

Cubana Chief Priest

Health is wealth.

Being overweight or obese may raise your risk for certain health problems and may be linked to certain emotional and social problems.

Obesity is a disease involving an excessive amount of body fat. Obesity is a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers.

People today are gaining weight because of unhealthy food choices (like fast food). High-calorie, low-nutrient snacks and beverages (like soda, and juice), bigger portions of food, and less-active lifestyles are all contributing to the obesity epidemic. And people who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to be overweight.

Sometimes people turn to food for emotional reasons, such as when they feel upset, anxious, sad, stressed out, or even bored. When this happens, they often eat more than they need.

If you are overweight, you may feel frustrated, angry, or upset. Being aware of difficult emotions is the first step in dealing with them.

Feeling confident, for Cubana Chief Priest, seems impossible right now and this is why he is projecting his fears. People just tend to go about getting rid of their insecurities in unhelpful ways. Focusing only on the money, for example, might not work. What if health problems creep into the mix?

Of course, we live in a culture where all kinds of judgments and negativity are thrown at people in larger bodies. This phenomenon, called weight stigma, is everywhere and is inherently harmful. Studies have shown that weight stigma can decrease the quality of healthcare for people with larger bodies. It also can have a negative effect on people’s health, resulting in medical and psychological consequences.

Nobody asked Cubana Chief Priest to do better with his body (even though it is advised he should), he may just be listening to all the quiet negativity that may have been thrown at him and is responding with his money.