Asake is back with stunning brand-new visuals for his smash tune ‘Organise’

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake has unveiled the music video for “Organise,” the hit single from his platinum-selling debut album Mr. Money With The Vibes.

With a scorching new video for “Organise,” the YBNL/Empire signee continues his momentum into the holiday season.

This is the seventh time this year that Asake has worked with renowned filmmaker TG Omori on a music video, and as always, the result is a visually stunning and entertaining production. The video shows Asake in his element as a street don fashionista while he imposes his will on people who are too smart for their own good.

Buzzing Fans of the Nigerian musician Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, are going crazy over the arrival of the official music video for his hit song “Organise.”

Since the start of 2022, the gifted performer has been riding high, cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting newcomers to the Nigerian music scene.

See some reactions to the artist’s new release below.

I don't understand how Asake got it so flawless. His music>>> His look >>> His visuals >>>> His style >>>>

He's the perfect pop star right now. — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) November 29, 2022

BTW Asake and TG Omori gave Team Organize the best music video ever. We know he loves us so much. ❤ — 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) November 29, 2022

Asake – Artiste of the year

MMWTV – Album of the Year

TG Omori – Video Director of the Year

YBNL – Record Label of the Year.



Everybody go home! — Ayo, the First ✨ (@aystickz) November 29, 2022

Asake and TG Omori combo be like bread and beans, Never miss!! — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) November 29, 2022

After seeing Organise video, I’m no longer a fan of Asake x TG Omori chemistry. I’m now an Air conditioner. — Ayo, the First ✨ (@aystickz) November 29, 2022