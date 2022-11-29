Asake is back with stunning brand-new visuals for his smash tune ‘Organise’

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake has unveiled the music video for “Organise,” the hit single from his platinum-selling debut album Mr. Money With The Vibes.
With a scorching new video for “Organise,” the YBNL/Empire signee continues his momentum into the holiday season.
This is the seventh time this year that Asake has worked with renowned filmmaker TG Omori on a music video, and as always, the result is a visually stunning and entertaining production. The video shows Asake in his element as a street don fashionista while he imposes his will on people who are too smart for their own good.
Buzzing Fans of the Nigerian musician Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, are going crazy over the arrival of the official music video for his hit song “Organise.”
Since the start of 2022, the gifted performer has been riding high, cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting newcomers to the Nigerian music scene.
See some reactions to the artist’s new release below.
