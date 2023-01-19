Ask Nigerians for help, our music is a disgrace – Shatta Wale to Ghanaians

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian musician, has once more criticized his country’s music business while pleading for Nigerian assistance.

The controversial artist went on Twitter on Wednesday to call the music coming out of Ghana a “disgrace.”

“It’s better we stop arguing with Nigerian fans, promoters,etc and ask for help. Ghana music is a disgrace, mek nobody lie you,” he wrote.

“Shouts to Naija, Ghana ppl too deh like talk with no action. Yes I have said it.”

In another tweet, Shatta Wale said he won’t let his ego stop him from requesting help this year.

The singer also announced that he is in need of a record label.

“This year 2023 hard truth nkwaaaa🤣 you need help, I need help. Stop that ego life enogo help you and me,” he wrote.

Last year, Shatta Wale called on Ghanaian artistes to respect their Nigerian counterparts because they understand what talent means.

“Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs.. It’s shame people think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming because they understand what Talent means .. Ghana music is a shame,” he had written.