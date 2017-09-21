Atiku hails Buhari’s #UNGA presentation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his Media Office, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, particularly his advocacy for the rights of minorities in Myanmar.

Excerpts:

“It is also right that Nigeria, through President Buhari, drew the UN’s attention to the sufferings of Myanmar’s Rohingya people, cited by the UN as perhaps the world’s most persecuted minorities.

“The Waziri Adamawa stressed that minorities all over the world deserve the cooperation of majority groups. In addition to calling attention to this, the former Vice President says he is convinced Nigeria will also provide the world a good example in the way we treat our minority groups.”