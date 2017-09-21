The anti-corruption war of the FG is lopsided – Wike

The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike has described the anti-corruption war of the Federal Government as pretentious and intended to silence opposition in the country.

Delivering the keynote address of the 12 General Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion at St Paul’s Cathedral, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the governor queried how politicians, who decamped from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress, (APC), were granted “amnesty” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Highlights:

Since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, the only corrupt Nigerians known to his government had allegedly been politicians that chose to remain in PDP.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was harassed at a time by the Federal Government because he contested the office against the political arrangement of his APC party.

“How can the Federal Government justify the situation where former public office holders from PDP are continuously harassed, hunted and hounded with corruption charges by EFCC, while at the same time sparing those other members who defected to APC of similar investigations and treatment except the pure vendetta against Saraki for daring to contest the office of the Senate Presidency against the wish of the cabals in his party?”

Wike urged the Church to condemn what he dubbed the lopsided anti-corruption war of the Federal Government, adding that it should also shout out against the alleged corrupt actions of the government.

“While we all support the Federal Government’s much-vaunted, but pretentious fight against corruption, it is patently wrong to fight corruption with corruption and double-speak or by side-stepping the rule of law, disobeying court orders and blackmailing the judiciary to submission.”