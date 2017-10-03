‘Bank Alert’ was supposed to be my first solo song – Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye has claimed that the hit song “Bank Alert” by Psquare in 2016 was his debut solo song.

According to Paul, the song was not a creation of Psquare and did not include his twin brother, Peter.

The video which featured both brothers got massive airplays on radio stattions.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Paul expressed regrets, stating that he was deceived.

He wrote: “I made a serious mistake last year, the day I was shooting my first ever solo music video “bank alert” #regret ,I won’t be deceived dis time.”

