BANTU asks the important questions about the government on ‘Animal Carnival’

BANTU

The premise of “Animal Carnival” is a simple question- how does one make sense of the outlandish and insane realities of Nigeria where corruption and kleptocracy has now reached staggering new heights, with missing funds being attributed to devious acts of the supernatural?

Bizarre stories of creatures such as a snakes allegedly ingesting millions of Naira, roguish gang of monkeys carting away public money stashed by a senator in his farm house or a gorilla miraculously swallowing the entire earnings of a zoo have become the norm.

Noone in Nigeria seems to be safe from these malicious beastly threats. Even the President, a retired army general was allegedly forced to vacate his seat and work from home because his office was infested with rodents!

Inspired by these events BANTU recorded the satirical song “Animal Carnival”. Armed with an infectious tightly-locked groove, a crisp and punchy horn section and lyrics that speak truth to power, the 13-piece Lagos-based collective takes no prisoners as it weaves a musical narrative that explores the length and breadth of Afrobeat, Afrofunk and its Yoruba music roots.

Listen to “Animal Carnival” here: https://soundcloud.com/bantucrew/animal-carnival-mp3-mastered/s-UCF2E

Known for their social commentary, BANTU decries the condescending, inhumane attitude of the ruling class and how they have systematically plummeted the masses into total submission and are turning a nation of 200 million people into a circus show where anything and everything goes.

Watch the “Animal Carnival” video:  https://youtu.be/dgz49V9M7bA (link goes live on 29.05)

An animated lyrics video drives this point home with its witty images of thieving animals and a reoccurring cast of bats morphing into rats and birds as the band sings the chorus line in Yoruba “ Kò sẹ ékú kò sẹ ẹyẹ / Àdán ò sẹ ékú kò s’ẹyẹ (it’s not a rat, it’s not a bird, the bat is not a rat neither is it a bird), thus underlying the magical realism in which crimes against a citizenry are increasingly obscured and swept under the rug.

“Animal Carnival” alongside its predecessor “Disrupt The Programme” both set the tone for BANTU’s forthcoming album titled “Everybody Get Agenda” due to be released in September.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor April 23, 2020

Davido & Tems bring Naija star power to Khalid’s ‘Know Your Worth’

Is there any Nigerian pop star as on the money as Davido? Even during a global pandemic that actually personally ...

Editor April 10, 2020

BANTU schools Fela’s self professed heirs on music activism done right with ‘Disrupt The Programme’

Every Nigerian Afropop musician seems to go through a phase where they declare themselves the next Fela. From Falz, to ...

Bernard Dayo July 19, 2019

Drums, attitude, spirit: Afrobeats is alive on Beyoncé’s ”The Lion King: The Gift”

Beyoncé just might be the necessary ingredient to rocket Afrobeats into the mainstream US music scene,” Quartz Africa wrote days ...

Bernard Dayo July 16, 2019

The video for Zlatan and Tiwa Savage’s ”Shotan” is party-ready

It’s great that Tiwa Savage is an omnipresent pop star on continent, further demonstrating this by make that big move ...

Editor July 15, 2019

Chillz: “We need to create more safe spaces for victims of rape and abuse to speak up”

Singer and producer, Chillz first surfaced on the Nigerian music scene with a feature on M.I’s 2018, playlist album Rendezvous. ...

Bernard Dayo July 13, 2019

This Week In Music: Lady Donli’s ”Suffer Suffer,” Niniola’s ”Boda Sodiq,” Tiwa Savage and Zlatan’s ”Shotan” and more

Because he has nothing better to do with his time, every Saturday, Bernard Dayo brings you the most awe-inspiring, confounding, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail