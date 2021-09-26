BBNaija: Big Brother sweeps out 5 housemates

This year’s season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is one week from crowning its winner, and only a few housemates stand in the way. Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on who you are a fan of, Big Brother eliminated a number of these housemates during tonight’s live eviction show.

Of the six housemates nominated, Pere, Saga, Nini, Queen, Angel and White Money, Big Brother took out five, albeit Pere and Angel’s eviction was a façade. Big Brother pit both Angel and Pere in a game of trucks, and the winner will join Cross, Liquorose, White Money and Emmanuel in the final five.

Saga, Nini, and Queen were, however, evicted for real, and it was sad to see them go. All three housemates did what they could to make the show entertaining, and baring the fact that it’s the final week, the house would have felt dull without them.

Now that the cameras are no longer tracking their every movement, and N90 million is no longer at stake, the housemates felt free to speak their minds, and they had some truly interesting things to say. Unsurprisingly, Saga noted the silver lining to his eviction was the fact that he was evicted alongside Nini. “I’m sad I got evicted but I’m happy I got evicted with Nini. I don’t know what I would have done without her being in the house. I also respect the fact that she has a boyfriend but we will be good friends”, He told Ebuka on stage.

On the other hand, Nini did not place Saga on the same pedestal as he did Nini. She made it clear to Ebuka and the audience that her boyfriend still hold number 1 position in her heart and Saga doesn’t compare. “Saga helped me cope and we just enjoyed each other’s company. I just liked him as a friend, countless times I told him I wasn’t interested in being more than a friend.”

It was fun having them in the house, as they brought their own blend of content to the show, but a winner must be crowned and these evicted housemates have no place in the audience’s finale.