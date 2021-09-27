BBNaija: Big Brother’s new twist is quickly turning out to be a mistake

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes season scheduled to run for ten weeks is a few days away from running its course, and tensions couldn’t be any higher.

Fans of the show Sunday night said goodbye to three of the remaining nine contestants on the show, leaving four finalists to gun it out this week for the grand prize. If the mathematics above doesn’t make sense, it’s because Big Brother introduced a twist last night that equally doesn’t make much sense.

Of the six housemates nominated last week, Saga, Nini, and Queen have been evicted. However, Big Brother decided to spice things up by fake evicting Pere and Angel, and have them compete for the final spot in the finale of the show.

This would have been an interesting twist if the numbers in the polls for both contestants were equal, but Pere far outpaced Angel by a whopping 11%. Pere had 25.31% of the fan votes, while Angel had 14.63% of the fan votes. If fan votes mean anything to Big Brother, then the percentage difference should clearly afford Pere a finalist spot.

Pere fans are not happy and have, since last night, debated this online. Many of these people don’t quite get the logic of Big Brother’s new twist. They are so infuriated by it that they are done talking online, they are now on the streets protesting. Unsatisfied protesters have gathered outside the Big Brother house in Illupeju to protest Big Brother’s decision, and the scene is slowly looking like a scene from a socio-political protest.

Hardly has a protest against Big Brother ever occurred in the history of the show, and to say this is not a good look for a reality TV show would be putting it mildly. If people start to come out and protest, it simply means that action has to be taken to quell the outrage. How Big Brother hopes to do this is a mystery, but should the producers go ahead with this twist, and Pere pays for it, Big Brother may just for the first time pay for the mistake in loss of public trust.