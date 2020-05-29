‘BBNaija Reunion’ may just be about Tacha with #TachaReuniteAfrica

Popular reality TV star, Tacha is undoubtedly one of the housemates from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show with a heavy fan base. Tacha’s Titans are also very loyal to her and have made it a point of duty to talk about her and defend her on every cause.

For most, Tacha, trending on Twitter may appear as the normal thing her fans are known for and comparing her with other housemates in the reality show, however, in this trend, Titans are sending out personal notes on how Tacha has influenced their lives in Nigeria and across Africa after an Instagram Live session with the second runner-up of the Ultimate Reality TV show, Bolanle Babalola.

If it weren't for Tacha, I wouldn't have met all the amazing people I know right now including my baby, I am so grateful, you guys are amazing 😩😭😭😭🔱🔱🔱#TachaUnitesAfrica pic.twitter.com/LqnsMwUZpq — BellahPowers🔱🦄 (@bellahtyrah) May 29, 2020

The Instagram live saw the two showgirls talk about their individual personality and the screen time they both had on their respective shows. Tacha, however, shared that she would be making a big announcement on June 1st as she urged her fans to stay tuned for the big surprise. Reacting to the news and the live session she held with Bolanle, Twitter users and fans of the reality star are now expressing their love for the reality star.

Tacha is such a smart person! See how she changed the narrative about June 1st from Reunion to the big reveal! Now when you hear June 1st what comes to your mind is New Products and not Bbhen! I chose right abeg! #TachaUnitesAfrica — Vision 🔱 (@Vision_lifee) May 29, 2020

I woke up by this time 4:29 to view this My fave's MaMa G video…🤣🤣🤣

I need this energy to start my first day as an ex corper, her confidence, strength and Grace is just what I need to start this new life.. Good Morning Tacha#TachaUnitesAfrica pic.twitter.com/btWQCFU6GF — sisi_Nene (@Queen_phyxatt) May 29, 2020

Titans As I raise my South African flag🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🔱🔱🔱 indeed @Symply_Tacha has united African Countries💃💃#TachaUnitesAfrica#TachaUnitesAfrica pic.twitter.com/vJKwnHPLFw — Worshiper of Brekete Kingdom 🔱🔱🇿🇦 (@Snezzy15) May 28, 2020

Tacha fans have successfully turned the planned Big Brother Naija Reunion show about Tacha after she made her announcement on the live session. However, the reality star has not said anything about the reunion as it had earlier caused an issue between opposing fans who pointed out that because Tacha was disqualified, she shouldn’t be on the reunion show. Her fans as usual have defended her by expressing that Tacha has every rights to be on the reunioun just like anyone else.

Tacha is not your problem stop fighting her .we are saying drop your weapons and come let Stan queen tacha. You can never change what it evidently clear .The queen of Twitter is uniting us to today #TachaUnitesAfrica pic.twitter.com/UIL0fnG1mU — Londonlady🔱aka Annie (@EjuhBose) May 29, 2020

While many are pointing out that the reality star will only start a drama with other housemates, it appears that it will be some products that she would be distributing. Even while many held on to this idea, Tacha confirmed that both of their claims will happen as she also appreciated her fans for their loyalty and dedication.

OMG What?!!!!!!!!😰😓

I’m so lost for words😤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

•

what will I do without TITANS!!!!

Thank you is not enough😪#TachaUnitesAfrica pic.twitter.com/GRn5RsWEia — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 28, 2020

#TachaUnitesAfrica A family doesn't need to be perfect; it just needs to be united. A strength of a family is like the strength of an army. IT IN ITS LOYALTY TO EACH OTHER. That is what @Symply_Tacha is to TITANS and that is what TITANS is to @Symply_Tacha. WE📌🔱💯 pic.twitter.com/fjLp8JY7oA — Andrew Jennifer (@AndrewJennife18) May 28, 2020

The #TachaUnitesAfrica is heavily trending on Twitter and it is beyond the usual trend that compares the reality star with other Big Brother Naija housemates, rather, it is one trend that is bringing, together, Tacha fans across Africa in anticipation of her role in the upcoming Big Brother Naija reunion show slated for June 1st and her new products which she has not shared enough details about.