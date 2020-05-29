‘BBNaija Reunion’ may just be about Tacha with #TachaReuniteAfrica

Popular reality TV star, Tacha is undoubtedly one of the housemates from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show with a heavy fan base. Tacha’s Titans are also very loyal to her and have made it a point of duty to talk about her and defend her on every cause.

For most, Tacha, trending on Twitter may appear as the normal thing her fans are known for and comparing her with other housemates in the reality show, however, in this trend, Titans are sending out personal notes on how Tacha has influenced their lives in Nigeria and across Africa after an Instagram Live session with the second runner-up of the Ultimate Reality TV show, Bolanle Babalola.

The Instagram live saw the two showgirls talk about their individual personality and the screen time they both had on their respective shows. Tacha, however, shared that she would be making a big announcement on June 1st as she urged her fans to stay tuned for the big surprise. Reacting to the news and the live session she held with Bolanle, Twitter users and fans of the reality star are now expressing their love for the reality star.

Tacha fans have successfully turned the planned Big Brother Naija Reunion show about Tacha after she made her announcement on the live session. However, the reality star has not said anything about the reunion as it had earlier caused an issue between opposing fans who pointed out that because Tacha was disqualified, she shouldn’t be on the reunion show. Her fans as usual have defended her by expressing that Tacha has every rights to be on the reunioun just like anyone else.

While many are pointing out that the reality star will only start a drama with other housemates, it appears that it will be some products that she would be distributing. Even while many held on to this idea, Tacha confirmed that both of their claims will happen as she also appreciated her fans for their loyalty and dedication.

The #TachaUnitesAfrica is heavily trending on Twitter and it is beyond the usual trend that compares the reality star with other Big Brother Naija housemates, rather, it is one trend that is bringing, together, Tacha fans across Africa in anticipation of her role in the upcoming Big Brother Naija reunion show slated for June 1st and her new products which she has not shared enough details about.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac May 30, 2020

Everything we have gathered from the ‘Tife and Sansa rape allegation’

Nigeria Twitter is currently exploding with an update on the Tife and Sansa ‘rape allegation’ as more and more evidence ...

Chinedu Okafor May 29, 2020

#JusticeForTina: Another day, another avoidable death. When will justice be done?

We all hate to see it, but there often come moments where anyone with a sane and sound mind questions ...

Michael Isaac May 29, 2020

George Floyd: Are Blacks ‘thugs’ only when they protest?

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, the African-American man that was assaulted to death by some police ...

Chinedu Okafor May 29, 2020

#TheMatter being settled on Twitter is hilarious and we don’t want its end

For months now, the internet has been the number one entertainment provider. This has come as a result of having ...

Chinedu Okafor May 29, 2020

Buhari is seeking another round of loans, but isn’t Nigeria already in too much debt?

We can’t assume that being President of a country would pose an easy task. Of course this goes without saying, ...

Michael Isaac May 28, 2020

Lives in Southern Kaduna are #BlackLives and they matter too

Southern Kaduna is trending on Twitter and this is not some random banter on who has the most of anything ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail