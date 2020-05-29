#JusticeForTina: Another day, another avoidable death. When will justice be done?

We all hate to see it, but there often come moments where anyone with a sane and sound mind questions whether or not the cycle of violence and oppression will ever come to an end.

It comes to mind when we witness tragic incidents or hear about some mishaps. We question it when due to terrible turn of events you realise just how powerless you are in the face of a systemic rot. The weak and defenceless getting oppressed is one of those things that makes you question humanity and if there is any hope for change.

Fortunately, many people still hold on to the belief that there is hope for humanity yet. That through all the bad occurrences in the world there is still a lot of good. It is this good that has saved us as a specie from plundering into a chaotic abyss, it is hope for a better tomorrow that has held us together and prevented us from tearing each other apart. But while we pray and hope for a better tomorrow, it is our responsibility to take action that ensures that there is a pathway to better future, today, and one sure-fire way of doing so is fighting the good fight.

Nigerians took to Twitter today to honor the memory of a little girl identified as Tina, who was needlessly shot and murdered by an official whose obligation it is to protect lives. According to the report, the 16-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday 27th May, in the Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos state  and finally gave up the ghost a day later.

Details of the incident are sketchy, but the report states that the policeman in question was trying to arrest a bus driver for violating the nationwide curfew and following an altercation he shot the conductor and Tina in the process.

Using the hashtag #JusticeforTina, people are demanding justice for the deceased girl. There is no denying just how powerful social media has been in the fight against prejudice and injustice. So many people have found justice behind the rallying call of a mere hashtag and Nigerians today are trying to replicate said successful campaigns.

Though there hasn’t been a full report on exactly what had occurred, everyone seems to agree just how sad and terrible it is that a little girl who had her life ahead of her was unjustly killed.

Regardless of whether or not a detailed report of the incident is released, there just doesn’t seem to be anything that would be said at this point to justify the killing of a 16-year-old girl, and by a police officer no less.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac May 30, 2020

Everything we have gathered from the ‘Tife and Sansa rape allegation’

Nigeria Twitter is currently exploding with an update on the Tife and Sansa ‘rape allegation’ as more and more evidence ...

Michael Isaac May 29, 2020

‘BBNaija Reunion’ may just be about Tacha with #TachaReuniteAfrica

Popular reality TV star, Tacha is undoubtedly one of the housemates from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show with ...

Michael Isaac May 29, 2020

George Floyd: Are Blacks ‘thugs’ only when they protest?

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, the African-American man that was assaulted to death by some police ...

Chinedu Okafor May 29, 2020

#TheMatter being settled on Twitter is hilarious and we don’t want its end

For months now, the internet has been the number one entertainment provider. This has come as a result of having ...

Chinedu Okafor May 29, 2020

Buhari is seeking another round of loans, but isn’t Nigeria already in too much debt?

We can’t assume that being President of a country would pose an easy task. Of course this goes without saying, ...

Michael Isaac May 28, 2020

Lives in Southern Kaduna are #BlackLives and they matter too

Southern Kaduna is trending on Twitter and this is not some random banter on who has the most of anything ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail