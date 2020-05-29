JusticeForTina: Another day, another avoidable death. When will justice be done?

We all hate to see it, but there often come moments where anyone with a sane and sound mind questions whether or not the cycle of violence and oppression will ever come to an end.

It comes to mind when we witness tragic incidents or hear about some mishaps. We question it when due to terrible turn of events you realise just how powerless you are in the face of a systemic rot. The weak and defenceless getting oppressed is one of those things that makes you question humanity and if there is any hope for change.

Fortunately, many people still hold on to the belief that there is hope for humanity yet. That through all the bad occurrences in the world there is still a lot of good. It is this good that has saved us as a specie from plundering into a chaotic abyss, it is hope for a better tomorrow that has held us together and prevented us from tearing each other apart. But while we pray and hope for a better tomorrow, it is our responsibility to take action that ensures that there is a pathway to better future, today, and one sure-fire way of doing so is fighting the good fight.

It always disheartening seeing these stories of unjust killings by Trigger Happy Police Officers. I believe this has to stop and everyone should put their voice on this and say #JusticeForTina.

She was just 16yrs old with a future ahead but an animal in uniform took that future. pic.twitter.com/54yiLAJNNN — LawrenceOkoroNGR🕘 (@LawrenceOkoroTL) May 29, 2020

Nigerians took to Twitter today to honor the memory of a little girl identified as Tina, who was needlessly shot and murdered by an official whose obligation it is to protect lives. According to the report, the 16-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday 27th May, in the Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos state and finally gave up the ghost a day later.

She finally Died! She died at the hospital yesterday after being shot by a happy trigger police officer according to @OworoTv . This is heartbreaking. @PoliceNG We demand #JusticeForTina a young girl whose future was taken away from her#JusticeForTina https://t.co/6w0eiffRhT — DANNY 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) May 29, 2020

Details of the incident are sketchy, but the report states that the policeman in question was trying to arrest a bus driver for violating the nationwide curfew and following an altercation he shot the conductor and Tina in the process.

Using the hashtag #JusticeforTina, people are demanding justice for the deceased girl. There is no denying just how powerful social media has been in the fight against prejudice and injustice. So many people have found justice behind the rallying call of a mere hashtag and Nigerians today are trying to replicate said successful campaigns.

a Nigerian police has shot dead 16 years old innocent Tina. SPREAD THE WORD !!!#JusticeForTina #JusticeForTina pic.twitter.com/CnDJ5U9E4a — BMAX (@LifeOfBmax) May 29, 2020

Though there hasn’t been a full report on exactly what had occurred, everyone seems to agree just how sad and terrible it is that a little girl who had her life ahead of her was unjustly killed.

16 , just 16 , life has barely started and a trigger happy policeman , shot at an unarmed 16 year old girl and she is dead #JusticeForTina

How easy it is for Nigerian policemen to killl, rob and nd bully citizens

Justice for Tina , those meant to protect should not be killing us — FAITH ⁷ (@killua_ix7) May 29, 2020

Regardless of whether or not a detailed report of the incident is released, there just doesn’t seem to be anything that would be said at this point to justify the killing of a 16-year-old girl, and by a police officer no less.