BBNaija6: White Money makes reveal on ‘his choice winner’ for BBN prize money

Today, the unlikely pair of White Money and Angel had a long in-depth conversation about a couple of the Housemates, and as expected from two very expressive people, a lot of interesting revelations were made. They of course spoke about the game so far, and some of the things to expect once they leave the House. However White Money’s take on some of the Housemates was really intriguing.

White Money and Angel discussed what it meant to win the money, and while they were in agreement that they would be happy for anyone who wins, there was a bit of a disagreement about the game as whole. Angel noted that as for her, its all love and a win for anyone is a win for all. White Money agreed with the idea that a win for one is a win for all but still reiterated that the BBN show is a contest, and everyone should strive to win.

He, interestingly enough said that if he doesn’t win, he would love for Yousef to win. He expressed how much he loved Yousef as a brother, and how his background, and all he’s been through will make him the perfect grass to grace story to win. “One person I wanna see go far is Yousef. I wanna see Yousef go far, if he had left that day it would have broken my heart” White Money said. “His story is so touching, I see greatness in him.”

Angel agreed with him, also noting that he is an ideal candidate to win, and him winning would be a very acceptable turn out. It’s highly unlikely that this would happen, as the two people having the conversation are by far stronger contestants than Yousef.

It’s also interesting to see White Money, who has been through a lot himself, root for someone else, based on the hardship, said person has faced. It goes to show that there is understanding and love when two people share a similar history.