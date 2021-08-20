South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults, Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy’s government of blocking aid

The US international development agency has blamed the Ethiopian government for a shortage of humanitarian aid in the country’s conflict-torn Tigray region. – BBC reports.

Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel

Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi-Gobir (APC-Sokoto) has urged the Federal Government to remobilise retired security personnel to fortify security across crises prone areas in the country. – The Guardian reports.

South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults

South Africans formed queues hundreds of metres long to get their COVID-19 shots on Friday, after the government made vaccinations available to all adults in order to hasten a rollout beset by challenges and delays. – CNBCAfrica reports.

Uganda suspends more than 50 rights groups, citing non-compliance

Authorities in Uganda have suspended more than 50 civic groups for allegedly not complying with regulations, dealing a blow to hundreds of thousands of people who directly benefit from the organisations’ activities. – Aljazeera reports.

Death toll in Burkina Faso attack rises, with scores of civilians killed

The death toll from an attack on civilians and the military in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 80 people, the government said in a statement on Thursday. – France24 reports.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu August 19, 2021

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,149 new cases, Algeria blames groups it links to Morocco, Israel for wildfires | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Guinea monitoring 172 contact cases of Marburg virus ...

Ado Aminu August 18, 2021

Masari to Katsina residents: Arm yourselves against bandits; Niger declares national mourning after killing of 37 people | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Arm yourselves against bandits, Masari tells Katsina residents ...

Ado Aminu August 17, 2021

Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees, Female soldiers on the frontline in northern Mozambique | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan ...

Ado Aminu August 13, 2021

Freed Commissioner says his kidnap was a set-up that left gunmen in tears, UN Human Rights Council opposes Ghana’s anti-gay bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Freed Niger State Commissioner says his kidnap was ...

Ado Aminu August 12, 2021

Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year Nigeria Oil Spill Case, Ghana’s president in tight spot over anti-LGBT law | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss: Shell to Pay $110 Million to End 30-Year ...

Ado Aminu August 11, 2021

Sudan to hand ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC, Nigeria govt says to lift Twitter ban soon | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you should not miss: WHO says Guinea monitoring 155 contacts after ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail