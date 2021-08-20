South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults, Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy’s government of blocking aid

The US international development agency has blamed the Ethiopian government for a shortage of humanitarian aid in the country’s conflict-torn Tigray region. – BBC reports.

Insecurity: Sen. Gobir urges FG to remobilise retired military personnel

Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi-Gobir (APC-Sokoto) has urged the Federal Government to remobilise retired security personnel to fortify security across crises prone areas in the country. – The Guardian reports.

South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults

South Africans formed queues hundreds of metres long to get their COVID-19 shots on Friday, after the government made vaccinations available to all adults in order to hasten a rollout beset by challenges and delays. – CNBCAfrica reports.

Uganda suspends more than 50 rights groups, citing non-compliance

Authorities in Uganda have suspended more than 50 civic groups for allegedly not complying with regulations, dealing a blow to hundreds of thousands of people who directly benefit from the organisations’ activities. – Aljazeera reports.

Death toll in Burkina Faso attack rises, with scores of civilians killed

The death toll from an attack on civilians and the military in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 80 people, the government said in a statement on Thursday. – France24 reports.