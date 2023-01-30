BBNaija’s Ka3na receives social media backlash for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Ka3na, a former contestant on Big Brother Naija, has been the target of criticism online for using a fake pregnancy and baby’s birth to promote her new company.

According to reports, the reality TV actress gave birth to her second kid in the UK yesterday, January 29, and she planned to show off her new arrival at 9 a.m. today.

At the appointed moment, however, Ka3na disclosed something that had nothing to do with a baby and everything to do with her business.

She showed off a line of clothes that she and her daughter reportedly co-own.

She wrote, “The Millennium Collection by Ka3na Brand was conceived and birthed on the love and inseparable bond between I and my super talented daughter who’s my BFF. I wanted to create a brand that will bring us much closer together. A Brand that will inspire other millennial mothers and families.”

With the turn of events on social media, people have been chastising the reality star and telling her to stop chasing clout.

See reactions:

