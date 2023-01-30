Sean Dyche replaces Frank Lampard as Everton’s manager

With Frank Lampard no longer with the club, Everton confirmed on Monday that Sean Dyche will be taking over as manager.

Lampard was fired last week after a 10-game winless streak put Everton in 19th place in the Premier League, only two points from relegation.

Dyche has signed a deal to lead Everton out of the relegation zone for the next two and a half years, till June 2025.

“It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track,” Dyche said.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort, and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.”

