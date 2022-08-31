BBNaijaS7: Trouble in Shella’s Paradise

Bella and Sheggz, popularly called Shella by their shippers have had a lot of arguments lately.

Bella and Sheggz began dating a few episodes into the show.

Since then, the couple has made plans for their future and declared their intention to wed after the program.

Some people, however, hypothesized that the relationship might be a plan to win the competition.

Sheggz claimed that everything he is doing in the house, including his relationship with Bella, is real during a talk with Doyin.

He asserted that he cannot be dishonest or a bad person simply because he wants to win the N100 million grand prize.

Sheggz said, “I want the N100m, but I’m not going to be fake or be a terrible person just to get it.

“The real will always prevail; this is my real life and what I’m doing in the house even my relationship with Bella is not for television or strategy.

“I want to have a relationship outside the house with Bella and have a good time. A lot of people here are just selfish and self-centered.”

Sheggz and Bella had a fight recently over Bella’s lack of affection for him.

The couple made up as Bella was spotted serving Sheggz some coffee this morning.

Sheggz had to dress up in a clown outfit provided by Biggie for his role as the Tail of House, and Bella was seen helping him with it and encouraging him when he was hesitant to wear the skirt that came with the costume.

However, the couple are back at loggerheads again after an argument this morning.

Bella told Sheggz that she felt like she did not have a voice in the relationship and Sheggz told her that she was being manipulative.

Bella to Sheggz: You are shutting me up… Stop doing that …I feel like I have been a mumu for a long time .. You need to stop it

It seems there might be some trouble in Shella’s paradise. Here’s what Twitter is saying.

The real gaslighter here is Bella, but she been able to smartly turn and twist the narrative to make Sheggz look bad. Funny enough big brother doesn't show us hers. She's a smart babe , trust me. Always using the term "I don't understand" to confuse people.

Everyone called adekunle a mad man



When he said Sheggz and Bella fight inside and come outside and show eveyone their relationship is lovey dovey when it isn't



Viewers don't be deceived .

Sheggz just write a rule book for Bella. Include how you want her to behave every morning and evening. I'm tired of this conversation

Sheggz says Bella snaps and disrespects him at the slightest things and you people are invalidating it?



Saying it's not reason enough to be uncomfortable?

Y'all need to get a grip!