Be a millionaire in the Crown Premium Pasta One-One Dance Campaign

Crown Premium Pasta, a Non-Sticky and Great Quality Pasta that allow Consumers to Delight their Family and friends with countless recipes (see our You Tube platform; Crown Premium Pasta) is a Brand that is friendly, fun, warm and that puts Consumer first.

Crown Premium Pasta is happy to announce the commencement of one of her Consumer-focused initiative; Crown Premium Pasta One-One Dance campaign which gives her Consumers opportunity to win weekly cash and branded items reward for a period of 8 weeks and a grand prize of N1,000,000 as a star prize after the 8 week’s campaign.

6 weekly Winners have emerged already in the last 2 weeks of the campaign; @iam_mikie_franc, @ogigeamaka28, @amaakaa21, @petertrailblazer, @funnygracecomedy, @ukfinestb.

See details of the campaign below;

Step 1: Download the Crown Premium Pasta One-One Dance music from our website (https://bit.ly/3eXD2qw) and other social media channels.

Step 2: Do your One-One dance alone, with family or friends.

Step 3: Upload your video to Facebook, Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #CPPOneOneDanceChallenge and tag @crown_premium_pasta on Facebook and Instagram and crownpremiumpasta on TikTok.

Step 4: Get your family and friends to follow Crown Premium Pasta page on social media and view, like and engage with your video entry. The more engagement your approved video entry gets, the higher your chances.

  • All dance video entries must be under 1 minute long and display a pack of Crown Premium Spaghetti to qualify
  • The most creative video with the highest number of engagements (views, likes etc.) will win the #1,000,000 Grand prize.
  • The dance video with the 2nd highest number of engagements (likes, views etc.) will win #500,000.
  • The dance video with the 3rd highest number of engagements (likes, views etc.) will win #250,000
  • There are lots of weekly prizes to be won as well.
  • Campaign duration is 8 weeks
  • Terms and conditions apply
