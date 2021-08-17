Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees, Female soldiers on the frontline in northern Mozambique | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees

Uganda is to take in 2,000 refugees who have fled Afghanistan after Taliban militants took power on Sunday.

The deal was agreed following a request from the US government, Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun told the BBC. – BBC reports.

Côte d’Ivoire starts Ebola jabs after first case in decades

Côte d’Ivoire began a roll-out of vaccinations against Ebola on Monday, after the country recorded its first known case of the disease since 1994, the health ministry said. – Mail & Guardian reports.

Dozens killed in Niger village attack

More than 30 people were killed in a rebel attack in the West African country of Niger, the Ministry of Interior has said. – Aljazeera reports.

Female soldiers on the frontline in northern Mozambique

A small contingent of female naval soldiers in the Rwanda Defence Force have been fighting alongside their male counterparts to push back against rebels allied with the Islamic State group in northern Mozambique. – AfricaNews reports.

COVID-19: UK donates 669,760 Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Nigeria

Some Nigerians, who took the first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines but are yet to take the mandatory second jab due to unavailability, may now heave a sigh of relief as Nigeria on Monday took delivery of 699,760 doses of the vaccines. – The Guardian reports.