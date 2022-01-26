Parthian Securities to organise free investment clinic on the Nigerian equity market

In keeping with the firm promise of linking its customers to their preferred investment opportunities, Parthian Securities Limited is set to organise the maiden edition of its “Bears & Bulls Series” themed “The Nigerian Equity Market: 2021 Review; 2022 Outlook & Stocks to Watch“. This online investment advisory clinic which will take place on January 27, 2022, at 2:30 pm WAT, will offer investors free insights and analysis on the Nigerian Equity Market.

Bears & Bulls Series is an initiative of Parthian Securities, created to empower people looking to invest in the equities market this year and beyond with the vital knowledge and resources to help them ace their investment goals and make valuable gains.

Given the routine uncertainties that tend to dominate investors’ sentiments during a pre-election year, it is not uncommon for investors to be cautious and skeptical about allocating their assets in the country in this period. What does this mean to those investing in the Nigerian Equities Market, and where should such investors’ focus be in 2022? Analysts at Parthian Securities will give in-depth answers to these questions and more at the Bears & Bulls Series event.

According to Ahmed Olaitan Banu, Parthian Securities' Chief Strategist, and one of the speakers at the event, "Bears & Bulls Series promises to be one of the most insightful sessions for anyone looking to make gains in the Nigerian equity market this year, and the best part is that we are giving out this valuable information to the public for free."

Parthian Securities Limited (formerly PSL Capital Limited) is a Trading License Holder of the Nigerian Exchange and a member of the Parthian Group. Parthian Securities was incorporated in 2016 to provide individuals, financial and non-financial corporates access to securities on the NGX, NASD OTC, and FMDQ Securities Exchanges, with the main aim of ensuring that their various investment needs are adequately met. Parthian Securities Limited also offers investment advisory services, research on securities and companies, and other value-added services.

Meet the Speakers:

Ahmed Olaitan Banu is the Chief Strategist at Parthian Securities Limited. Ahmed has over 14 years of experience in the financial services sector, covering functions in Electronic Banking, Custodial Services, Institutional Trusteeship, and Investment Management & Advisory. He is a Charterholder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and a Certified International Fixed Income and Derivatives (IFID) Dealer, with a master’s degree in Investment Management from the prestigious ICMA Centre from the University of Reading, UK.

Oluwaseun Dosunmu drives Investment Research activities at Parthian Securities Limited. Seun has extensive experience in Investment Research covering the Nigerian Macroeconomics and Financial market while providing periodic recommendations based on the changing dynamics to assist investors make optimal decisions. He is an expert in investment and data analysis in Financial Markets.

