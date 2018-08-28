Bemore Foundation redefines summer through its 2018 bootcamp

This year’s summer holidays will forever remain indelible in the lives of 400 girls who partook in the 2018 edition of the Bemore foundation two-week bootcamp held at Elizade University Ilara-Mokin, Ondo. The foundation which is a pet project of the wife of Ondo Governor, Betty Anyanwu–Akeredolu was established to provide for the needs of the girl child by equipping them with life-changing skills to enable them contribute to societal development.

The boot camp focused on three areas: Solar, Information and Communication Technology and life-enhancing skills and had seasoned facilitators to imbibe these girls with the requisite knowledge. The girls were selected from public schools in the state and the foundation covered the entire cost of the camp.

While at the boot camp, the girls, aged 10 to 15 were embarked on some entrepreneurial activities such as baking and pastries, production of liquid soaps, makeup, among others. This was done to empower them as job creators. The focus is to make them job creators instead of job seekers and they weren’t left alone without an empowerment.

At the grand finale on Saturday, August 25, 2018, the participants exhibited their products to their parents and other attendees. Those trained in solar and ICT also displayed their expertise for all to see. The girls also received a brand new Laptop as a gift, the best performing girl in solar received a solar pack while five others also received a scholarship of Twenty Five thousand Naira each for their school fees from a non-profit organisation, Emerging Communities Africa.

The foundation also attached every girl into groups to a set of mentors. It is important other states learnt from this initiative because the future we desire as a country is a product of the investment we make today.