Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces playwright competition

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) led by award winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas created the Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) to discover new voices in the literary genre of drama in Nigeria.

This competition is open to indigenous playwrights between the ages of 18-40. “Our stories define who we are and we must document them.”

Paul Ugbede’s play “Our Son the Minister” emerged winner of the first edition of the competition, going on to be published and produced at the prestigious Terra Kulture Arena and in preparation for a five University tour across the Country.

The esteemed panel of judges for the second edition consists of seasoned and respected creative professionals to include:

Award winning Playwright and Professor of the Arts – Ahmed Yerima

Culture/Film Journalist and Arts Administrator – Shaibu Husseini

Veteran Actress and Producer – Ego Boyo

Theatre Producer and Writer – Ayo Jaiyesimi

Director and Actor – Kenneth Uphopho

Publisher Book Seller – Ibiso Graham-Douglas

“Union Bank is pleased to partner with Beeta Universal Arts Foundation for the second year to deliver this worthy competition. As a Bank that has been around for 100 years, we  recognize how invaluable the Arts is to preserving and showcasing our culture and history, which is why we remain committed to developing the talent in the creative industry”

– Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head Corporate Communication and Marketing, Union Bank.

The competition is also supported by YNaija.com, WAPIC Insurance Plc, Terra Kulture, Olajide & Oyewole LLP, British Council, Guardian Nigeria.

The deadline for all entries is 31 August 2018, which would be followed by the announcement of the top ten finalists who would participate in a writers workshop with a winner announced thereafter at the grand finale.

The winner stands to win prizes worth One million naira, a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and will have their play produced by BUAF at the Terra Kulture Arena.

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation is Nigeria’s foremost organization focused on development of the arts, through storytelling, education and advocacy.

BUAF has created platforms for hundreds of young artisans in developing their craft through production, education and competitions and has also produced twenty five plays.

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor August 28, 2018

Jim Ovia’s new book, “Africa Rise and Shine” selling on Jumia and Konga is one you should read

The much-awaited book, Africa Rise and Shine by the Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia is now available on Jumia and Konga. ...

Sponsor August 28, 2018

The Joy Masterclass debuts in London

Chude Jideonwo, Seun Awolowo, others to teach on flourishing and joy Joy, Inc., the benefit corporation focused on building happier, ...

Sponsor August 27, 2018

Prove yourself; be a part of Unilever IdeaTrophy 2018 

Do you have what it takes to figure out how businesses work in real life? Can you solve a business’s ...

Editor August 25, 2018

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day

Access Bank has shown its commitment to giving back to the communities across Nigeria, through partnerships with other private enterprises, ...

Sponsor August 22, 2018

Six Nigerians emerge winners at the British Council Global Future Leaders Connect 2018

Six Nigerians have been selected out of eleven finalists for the second cohort of the British Council Future Leaders Connect ...

Sponsor August 21, 2018

Falana hosts Adekunle Gold, Bovi and other celebrities at exclusive listening concert

Singer, Falana on Friday, 18th August 2018, hosted guests to an evening of musical bliss at an exclusive listening concert ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail