Best of Nollywood Awards 2018: Comedy category gets renamed after Baba Sala

Baba Sala

Following the demise of the true godfather of comedy Moses Adejumo aka Baba Sala days ago, the organisers of the BON Awards have renamed the comedy category after the beloved luminary. It is now to be known as the Moses Adejumo Comedy of the Year Award.

The head of the BON jury Niran Adedokun said in a statement the renaming o the category is in recognition of the contributions the late veteran artiste made to the development of comedy and movie in Nigeria. Adedokun eulogised Baba Sala as a total performer who laid the foundation for the increasingly burgeoning entertainment industry.

RELATED: 60 Million Nigerians are at risk of depression – NOI/Joy Inc. Polls

“Being Nigeria’s leading homegrown and home focused movie awards, the Best of Nollywood Awards honours the memory of this great man and have decided to name our comedy awards after him. It’s the least we can do as a Nigerian award even though we understand that he deserves much more and hope that our government will consider immortalizing him in some way.” the statement said.

Baba Sala died in his hometown, Ilesha, Osun on Sunday evening and the comedy industry, Nollywood and Nigerians at large are still mourning and sending commiserations to the his family. Baba Sala wrote and produced 80’s TV shows and movies like Orun Mooru, Alawada, Aare Agbaye, and Tokunbo, to name a few.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 13, 2018

Here’s when Uche Jombo’s directorial debut ‘Heaven On My Mind’ will hit cinemas

In this renaissance of women making directorial debuts, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo have joined forces in what’s been regarded ...

Bernard Dayo October 12, 2018

The 10th edition of the Best of Nollywood Award will hold in December

The organisers of the Best of Nollywood Awards have announced that this year’s edition will hold on December 9. The ...

Edwin Okolo October 11, 2018

The wait is killing us for Chief Daddy, but at least there’s a new teaser

This is the great and terrible thing about an extensive press rollout, you get to really get a feel for ...

Bernard Dayo October 11, 2018

The MultiChoice Talent Factory has officially kicked off with 20 trainees from Nigeria and Ghana

Back in June, Africa’s leading video entertainment company MultiChoice called on aspiring young film and television creative minds and aspiring ...

Bernard Dayo October 10, 2018

The trailer for Mike Ezuruonye’s new movie ‘Lagos Real Fake Life’ isn’t quite there yet

“Retarded,” “Gratuitous,” and “Senseless” are only a few of the adjectives used in the Cinema Pointer review of Mike Ezuruonye’s ...

Bernard Dayo October 10, 2018

Major moves! Genevieve Nnaji signs deal with American talent agency UTA

How does it feel like to be Genevieve Nnaji right now?! I’ll tell you: have your directorial debut lauded at ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail