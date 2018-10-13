Best of Nollywood Awards 2018: Comedy category gets renamed after Baba Sala

Following the demise of the true godfather of comedy Moses Adejumo aka Baba Sala days ago, the organisers of the BON Awards have renamed the comedy category after the beloved luminary. It is now to be known as the Moses Adejumo Comedy of the Year Award.

The head of the BON jury Niran Adedokun said in a statement the renaming o the category is in recognition of the contributions the late veteran artiste made to the development of comedy and movie in Nigeria. Adedokun eulogised Baba Sala as a total performer who laid the foundation for the increasingly burgeoning entertainment industry.

“Being Nigeria’s leading homegrown and home focused movie awards, the Best of Nollywood Awards honours the memory of this great man and have decided to name our comedy awards after him. It’s the least we can do as a Nigerian award even though we understand that he deserves much more and hope that our government will consider immortalizing him in some way.” the statement said.

Baba Sala died in his hometown, Ilesha, Osun on Sunday evening and the comedy industry, Nollywood and Nigerians at large are still mourning and sending commiserations to the his family. Baba Sala wrote and produced 80’s TV shows and movies like Orun Mooru, Alawada, Aare Agbaye, and Tokunbo, to name a few.