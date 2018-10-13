Here’s when Uche Jombo’s directorial debut ‘Heaven On My Mind’ will hit cinemas

Uche Jombo

In this renaissance of women making directorial debuts, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo have joined forces in what’s been regarded as their first collaboration as executive producers. The result: Heaven On My Mind, which shooting began for in 2017 and with a screenplay written by Nneka Ojor. Worthy of note, the movie is Jumbo’s first movie as a director, who isn’t a greenhorn in helming projects: Damaged, Holding Hope and Lagos Cougars are some of the movies she has produced under her production outfit Uche Jombo Studios.

RELATED: TIERS is premiering ‘We dont live here anymore’ this sunday

And in 2017, she announced her foray into the TV world with Boys Are Not Smiling, which hasn’t still been released. We aren’t privy to the plot details for Heaven On My Mind, but we get the feeling that the movie is about marriage. A flurry of posters have been released though, with the logline: Marriage is his business and he is good at it. Last week, and to promote the movie, Jumbo wrote on her Instagram: Marriage is a business transaction!

Yeah, sure, Heaven On Mind is going to be about marriage or something close. So brace yourselves. Another thing that hasn’t been released yet is a trailer, which means we are going to be working with blind faith. Starring Uche Jumbo, Mercy Aigbe, Ray Emordi, Adunni Ade, Andrea Chika Chukwu, Femi Adebayo, Eric Ogbonna and Yvonne Nwosu, Heaven On Mind hits cinemas December 7.

 

