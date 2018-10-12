The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERS) set to premiere ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ this Sunday

 

We Don’t Live Here Anymore’, a new film by The Initiative for Equal Rights is set to premiere on Sunday, 14 October, 2018 at the Lekki IMAX Cinemas, Lagos.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Tope Oshin, the film tells the story of two teenage boys, Tolu Bajulaiye and Chidi Egwuonwu, who find themselves involved in a scandal and are forced to deal with the consequences of their sexual orientation that could ultimately alter the course of their future.

‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ leads the audience through an emotional and nuanced journey of two families, as they are forced to confront ‘taboo’ issues and navigate their realities at home, school, and in the society at large. The movie takes an in-depth look at violence, discrimination and the many struggles faced by persons of non-heteronormative sexual orientation, and presents a narrative that seeks to educate and inform the society.

The film is produced by Tope Oshin, Executive Produced by Olumide Makanjuola and The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), and stars Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Katherine Obiang, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Francis Sule and Temidayo Akinboro. This movie will captivate you from start to finish, and promises to make you listen, feel, and think.

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) is a Nigeria based not-for-profit organization working to promote a society free from discrimination, and protect human rights regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. Some of their past works include the short film, ‘Hell or High Water’, the YouTube series ‘Everything in Between’, and the book, ‘She Called me Woman.’

You can watch the trailer here:

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor October 12, 2018

60 million Nigerians are at risk of depression – NOIPolls/Joy, Inc. National Report reveals

60 million Nigerians have been estimated to be at risk of suffering from depression according to a groundbreaking national report ...

Sponsor October 12, 2018

Award-winning Foodpreneur, Chef Fregz features in David Wej’s ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign video

  Gbugbemi ‘Chef Fregz’ Fregene, one of Nigeria’s foremost celebrity chefs, has joined the list of personalities featured in the ...

Sponsor October 11, 2018

2Baba, Falz, Timi Dakolo, Kenny Blaq, Annie Idibia, others gather for Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless #Powerof1 Press Conference

Legendary music icon 2Baba, alongside popular rapper/actor Falz, Nollywood star Annie Idibia, comedian Kenny Blaq, singer Timi Dakolo and other ...

Sponsor October 11, 2018

Pastor Siju Iluyomade leads ‘Arise Walk for Life;’ Kate Henshaw, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Xclusive, others to join charity walk

Pastor Siju Iluyomade will lead the second edition of the ‘Arise Walk for Life’ – a charity walk leading to ...

Sponsor October 10, 2018

Lipton collaborates with African Artists’ Foundation to celebrate Nigeria’s bold creative voices

Lipton yellow label tea in partnership with African Artist’s Foundation (AAF) celebrated leading creative voices at the Lipton and Literature tea ...

Sponsor October 10, 2018

Young fashion designer beats 1000 others to win GTBank Sketch-to-fame competition

Charles Egbejule, a young fashion designer with a passion for illustration, has emerged the winner of the GTBank Sketch-to-fame competition, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail