The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERS) set to premiere ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ this Sunday

‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’, a new film by The Initiative for Equal Rights is set to premiere on Sunday, 14 October, 2018 at the Lekki IMAX Cinemas, Lagos.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Tope Oshin, the film tells the story of two teenage boys, Tolu Bajulaiye and Chidi Egwuonwu, who find themselves involved in a scandal and are forced to deal with the consequences of their sexual orientation that could ultimately alter the course of their future.

‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ leads the audience through an emotional and nuanced journey of two families, as they are forced to confront ‘taboo’ issues and navigate their realities at home, school, and in the society at large. The movie takes an in-depth look at violence, discrimination and the many struggles faced by persons of non-heteronormative sexual orientation, and presents a narrative that seeks to educate and inform the society.

The film is produced by Tope Oshin, Executive Produced by Olumide Makanjuola and The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), and stars Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Katherine Obiang, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Francis Sule and Temidayo Akinboro. This movie will captivate you from start to finish, and promises to make you listen, feel, and think.

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) is a Nigeria based not-for-profit organization working to promote a society free from discrimination, and protect human rights regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. Some of their past works include the short film, ‘Hell or High Water’, the YouTube series ‘Everything in Between’, and the book, ‘She Called me Woman.’

You can watch the trailer here: