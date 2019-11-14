Funmi Iyanda’s ’Walking with Shadows’ premieres tonight at AFRIFF

Following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, ‘Walking with Shadows’, the movie production debut of veteran talk-show host, Funmi Iyanda, is set to premiere at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on 14 November, 2019.

“Since the London Film Festival, I have been looking forward to the opportunity to showcase this masterpiece to the African audience and I’m thankful that we’re finally here,” Iyanda said.

“The journey through the scripting and production of ‘Walking with Shadows’ has been surreal and the acceptance so far has been overwhelming. Nonetheless, I’m particularly excited about the AFRIFF premiere,” she added.

An adaptation of Jude Dibia’s book of the same title, the film fully explores many pressing societal issues which sections of the African society can relate with but cannot freely address, while also promoting the importance of self-discovery and acceptance in a cultural society.

Featuring a stellar cast including Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Wale Ojo, Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, Funsho Adeolu, and more, ‘Walking with Shadows’ discusses the context of strong religious and cultural beliefs, and tells the story of self-acceptance after well-kept secrets begin to threaten a ‘perfect’ life.

The film, which is produced in collaboration with The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), is directed by British filmmaker, Aoife O’Kelly. Media partners for the premiere are Red Media Africa, YNaija.TVC, Channels TV, Goldmyne TV and Accelerate TV