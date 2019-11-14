5 Things that Should Matter Today: South African artistes are protesting against Burna Boy’s ‘Africa Unite’ concert

Some musicians in South Africa under the aegis of Tshwane Collective have sent a petition to the minister of arts and culture, kicking against the inclusion of Burna Boy in the ‘Africa Unite’ concert scheduled for 23 and 24 November.

The Africans Unite concerts, a response to recent xenophobia in the country is organised by Play Network Africa, based in Nigeria, in partnership with Phambili Media SA and appears to enjoy the support of South Africa’s department of arts and culture.

BBNaija's Frodd is grateful to be in Dubai

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi named in Time's 100 Next List

TIME has released its 2019 list of 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi of Stand To End Rape (STER) made it into the selection.

Check out Reminisce's new single 'Instagram' ft Olamide, Sarz and Naira Marley

Mayorkun is empowering women with new track Up To Something

