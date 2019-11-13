The YNaija Cover – 13th November

The Senate on Tuesday reintroduced the National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill which seeks to penalise persons found guilty of hate speech. The bill was sponsored by the deputy chief whip, Aliyu Abdullahi, and it prescribes death penalty for anyone found guilty of spreading a falsehood that led to the death of another person. The bill also seeks the establishment of a National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech to help investigate and prosecute offenders.

 

