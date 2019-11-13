Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Nigerians celebrated the criminalisation of same sex relationships but hate speech is where they draw the line. — Nerve Bender (@okemzuruoke) November 13, 2019

I think the funniest thing I saw lately on Twitter was someone call a Lekki resident an amphibian. — Bolouere (@boluxxxx) November 13, 2019

You can break my heart, cheat on me aswell. But pls, don’t promise me money and forget. It hurts 😫😫😭 — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) November 13, 2019

“My pregnancy was better than your pregnancy cause I was married” is not the take I thought I’d be hearing this morning but here we are — Chef Imoteda (@Imoteda) November 13, 2019