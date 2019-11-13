Nigerian Entrepreneurs converge at the Do It Afraid™ Conference 2019

The annual “Do It Afraid™” conference organized by Omilola Oshikoya International (OOI) is a wealth creation event focused on the psychology of an entrepreneur. The 2019 conference held on the 3rd of November 2019 at the Glitz events Centre, garnered circa two thousand individuals excluding the participants who also joined via live stream

The conference focused on the theme “Endless Ocean” with the Convener, Africa’s Wealth Connoisseur, Mrs Omilola Oshikoya addressing the teeming audience about the invisible opportunities present in Nigeria. According to Omilola, the Ocean is one of the richest elements and only 5% of the Ocean has been explored. Similarly, there is endless ocean of wealth in Nigeria that needs to be tapped. She said solving problems is the greatest way to create wealth and endless problems leads to endless ocean of wealth.

The Do It Afraid™ Entrepreneurs segment opened formally with one of the beneficiaries of the initiative, Ejiro Ogumor who shared with the audience how attending the conference in 2017 birthed her own company, Anaborhi Nigeria, a producer of Nigeria’s first silicon breast pump.

The main panel session of the conference addressed issues relating to recent economic challenges currently facing entrepreneurial start-ups. The panelists each charged the audience who were composed majorly of aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs to look beyond these prevailing economic issues and tap into the endless ocean of opportunities yet untapped across multiple industries. On the main panel session were Ego Boyo (Managing Director, Temple Productions Ltd – Dramatic Arts/Motion Picture); Doubara Abolarin (Creative Director & Founder, Zivanora Ltd – Metal Smith), Olawale Ayilara (Founder & CEO Landwey Investment Ltd – Real Estate), Nere Teriba (Founder & Vice-Chairman, Kian Smith Trade & Co. – Mining), Dr. Itunu Akinware (General Manager, Medbury Medical Services – Healthcare) and Eno Essien (Founder & CEO, Rheytrak Ltd – Auto tech). The main panel conversation was driven by Omotayo Adeola (Talk Show Host, Heart of the Matter).

During the session, the panelists shared their Do It Afraid stories and some of the nuggets shared by the panelists include

”I am scared all the time but I still do it afraid – Dr. Itunu Akinware

”Mistakes will increase your experience and experience will reduce your mistakes” -Olawale Ayilara

”Your Story doesn’t have to be their story, Make yours” – Doubara Abolarin

I didn’t let the fact that I graduated with a third class affect me” -Eno Essien

”Business is a call; Transformation is a call. How much of the water in the ocean has been explored?” -Nere Teriba

”You have to keep building invaluable relationships and improving your network” –Ego Boyo

The conference had an Exhibition Expose timeout where participants were allowed to network with each other and also interacted with over 25 diverse businesses at the exhibition arena.

The conference continued with a special Money Talk Session sponsored by The Tech World of Finance™ – www.wofin.org which focused on the psychology of money, wealth creation and transfer, money management, business structure, business finance and investment streams as it directly connects to endless ocean.

The Money Talk session was excellently delivered by Financial and Wealth Experts; Tale Alimi (CEO of Tale Alimi Global); Business Scale Expert, Senami Johnson (Head of Meristem Capital); Abiola Adediran (CEO of Midridge International); Business Structure Expert Sola Adesakin (CEO of Smart Stewards Academy); Omilola Oshikoya Chief Wealth Officer of Omilola Oshikoya International and the Founder of the Tech World of Finance. The session was moderated by the Founder of Money Map Academy Tolu Dima-Okojie

Other entrepreneurs who were direct beneficiaries of the Do It Afraid Initiative and now championing big businesses also shared their impact stories with the teeming audience. They include: Adedamola Ladejobi (CEO/Founder AskDamz Wellness Institute); Jesse Osiobe (CEO, Famkart Foods); Kanyin Adio-Moses (Founder/Head Coach Etiquette By Kanyin) and Nelly Agbogu aka Naijabrandchick (Founder, Nellies)

The event climaxed with the Keynote speech by the founder of TrainQuarters, Stephanie Obi who spoke on the topic “Endless Streams of Income” emphasizing on the need to rise above fear and step out courageously to begin taking actionable progressive steps to access these endless streams of income.

Mrs Omilola Oshikoya brought the conference to a successful close by charging the audience to look beyond Nigeria’s difficulties and see the endless opportunities of wealth present in these problems. Participants won different gifts from August Secrets and House of Tara International. The Convener also recognized the following organizations and brands who partnered with the initiative to execute this year’s conference; Bella Naija, House of Tara International, Value Media, Ynaija, Eureka Moments, Eventecture, ClickArt Studios, SW MotionWorks, AskDamz, Tech World of Finance, Heart of the Matter, Icey Drinks & Cocktails, So Smith, Bishopforte GraphicStudio, BTG Event Decor& Rentals, August Secrets. Lartays Kitchen, Craft Market and PartyProp Shop

As an offshoot of the Do It Afraid conference 2019, The Convener, Mrs Omilola Oshikoya formally announced the DREAM INCUBATOR PROGRAMME, a support ecosystem designed to provide an enabling environment to nurture, grow and catalyse ideas into businesses by supporting entrepreneurs through the early stages of their development in order to accelerate them up to the point where they can fly the nest into scalable and sustainable enterprise. The goal is to impact 50 businesses quarterly and 200 businesses annually by taking them from dream to reality. Applications are now open into COHORT 1 via; http://bit.ly/dreamincubator2019

More enquiries about the Dream Incubator or the Do It Afraid™ Initiative can be gotten via

Phone: 07037609790, 08055349562

Email: [email protected]com; [email protected]

Instagram; @doitafraidacademy @omilolaoshikoya @ooi_group

Website; www.ooigroup.org