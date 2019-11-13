RED | For Africa launches five consulting and customer experience companies

RED | For Africa, the company with the largest number of youth-focused media brands on the continent, yesterday launched five new consulting and customer experience companies to provide specialized services and tailored solutions to client problems.

The new companies include Creo, a crisis management company; The Entertainment Consult, a 360-degree consulting service for players and investors in the creative industry; and The Y! Content Shop which is set up to develop epic video, audio, photo, text and other client-owned content.

Others are The Future Consult, a development solutions firm focused on providing plug-and-play strategies and tools for development, social change, community relations, and consumer social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, using the combined project management and communication experience of The Future Project and Red Media Africa; and Jollof, the events and wedding branding shop.

Speaking on the announcement, Co-founder and CEO of RED | For Africa, Adebola Williams explained that the omni-media company has evolved into a customer solutions company with intensive intervention and investments beyond media and public relations, all focused on providing solutions for clients based on their pain points.

“Over the past few months, teams in and in partnership with RED have worked for clients in specialized services, sharpening our competence, building alliances, and deepening the company’s client base. Our engagement with these brands has proved to be invaluable in conceptualizing, retooling, and unveiling these five niche consulting brands,” he said.

For more than ten years, RED | For Africa has inspired large audiences of Africa’s youth to think, act, and grow – in verifiable, track-able ways. With unrivaled experience, insight, unmatchable track record and endless networks across 36 Nigerian states, and 26 countries in Africa, the company has built a strong reputation across trend-lines in music, movies, development, television, institutions, fashion, technology, politics, governance, and lifestyle.