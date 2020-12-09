Adebola Williams to give Keynote Speech at the Better Together Africa Program

Better Together Africa – an African Union initiative has announced Co-Founder and CEO, RED | For Africa– Adebola Williams, as keynote speaker for its virtual forum set to hold on the 9th of December, 2020.

The Better Together Africa Program, aimed at bringing together young people and partners with valuable professional development opportunities in Africa, is empowering young people with the skills to go from “learning to earning”. Through a series of entrepreneurship and innovation seminars, the program aims to tackle the impacts of COVID-19 on education and employment losses.

Speaking on this year’s topic, Adebola Williams, co-founder and CEO, RED | For Africa said, “I am very excited to be giving the keynote speech at the upcoming Better Together Africa virtual forum. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic affected all aspects of human existence –especially education, commerce and employment. While some other continents had the privilege of adapting digital learning, many young people in Africa had their education interrupted and have since been left idle.”

“Many having lost their jobs to the pandemic, there is a pressing need for more practical ways of survival for Africa’s vibrant youth population. Consequently, the Better Together Africa Program is here to equip young people with simple, practical and achievable methods of translating the knowledge they have garnered in the classroom into gainful employment opportunities. With this concerted approach to entrepreneurship and innovation, I am confident that this program will set the trajectory for a more progressive society,” he concluded.

The 3-week program, which kicked off on 23rd November 2020 will run through the 11th of December, 2020. As part of the line-up of events, partners and speakers will expound on topics ranging from mental health and wellbeing to female empowerment, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation; in order to help young people navigate a post-COVID Africa.

The Better Together Africa Program is presented by the African Union Commission Youth Division in partnership with UNICEF, Generation Unlimited, Goodwall and GiZ in support of the 1 million by 2021 Initiative launched at the 2nd Pan African Youth Forum held in Addis Ababa, to inspire investment in African youth across the ‘4Es’ – Entrepreneurship, Employment, Education and Engagement.