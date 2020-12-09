Buhari expresses shock over ASUU strike, Nigerians react in hilarious ways

The Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) 9-month-long strike has elicited different reactions from Nigerians over time, particularly from the affected students who want nothing more than to return to the classroom, wrap up their studies and move on with their lives. Unfortunately, students are still home, and the deadlock between the Federal Government and the academic union only seems to be stirring up more drama.

President Muhammadu Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, expressed his concerns over the protracted ASUU strike on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, during a meeting on insecurity with the 36 state governors.

The President said, “Lecturers had not taken into consideration the larger challenges facing the country.

“Government conceded something. The problem is that they refused to look at the problem of the whole country.

“The Minister of Labour is working hard at it. It is amazing how ASUU will stay out of classrooms for so long. There’s a need for our elites to understand the challenges facing the country,” he added.

President Buhari’s usual expression of shock over the state of affairs in the country has come to play once again, and here are some hilarious ways Nigerians are reacting to his shock:

And VP's heart will go to the students — Jude Chi (@judechiprince) December 9, 2020

Then Shelock Holmes will come and be finding camera — Greater_Nigeria_I_Pray (@hartfrdbenjamin) December 9, 2020

And Lie, will say they was never a strike or Govt was never aware. — Greater_Nigeria_I_Pray (@hartfrdbenjamin) December 9, 2020

And one military grp will screenshot it and repost with caption FAKE NEWS

😂 😂 — Leo Kingsley 😈..🇳🇬 (@LeoKingsleyC) December 9, 2020

The would now conclude the whole strike was simply a photoshope — Obinnamalvis (@Zikonina2) December 9, 2020

Did he just wake up? — Mkpuruoma 💜 (@RFavvie) December 9, 2020

I wonder ooo

Since over 9 month now — Leemarh (@Leemarh40784540) December 9, 2020

My prayers are with the shock — tommie_syn🥰♥️ (@TomisinAkinola3) December 9, 2020

He is always expressing shock — Oxfordblue Limited (@OxfordblueL) December 9, 2020

Buhari the shock absorber SMH — The Political Bishop (@De_convener) December 9, 2020

Everything de shock baba — Iheoma Evangelin (@EvangelinIheoma) December 9, 2020

Nigerians are known for their great sense of humour; no matter how difficult things may seem, they will always find ways to create some fun around it. The above reactions to the president’s recent expression of shock is proof of it, considering that the ASUU strike has caused more harm than imaginable. But, the comedic moments does not mean that they are happy with the prolonged strike because their future is at stake and their hopes are dwindling.

The bottom line is that despite all the humour created around otherwise serious issues, the students desperately want to return to the classroom to advance their lives and the government must not take their future as a joke.