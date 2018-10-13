Atiku’s emergence and Obasanjo’s endorsement; Emir Sanusi’s attack on government sponsorship of Hajj | Other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

Still on 2019 presidential candidates, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In the primaries which held in Port Harcourt, Rivers, the Presidential aspirant polled 1,532 votes to beat the Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal with 693 votes and, Senate President, Bukola Saraki with 317 votes.

In his post-election speech, Atiku said, “it is a victory for all of us.”

There are reports that Atiku has picked the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, as his running mate and here’s what this means for an Atiku candidacy.

After President Muhammadu Buhari received the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking re-election in 2019, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari released a statement attacking the ruling party and it’s leadership; especially Adams Oshiomhole.

In her statement, she said it is disheartening that some people buy nomination forms only to find out that the tickets have been handed — automatically — to ‘preferred candidates’.

The outgoing governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, threatened to leave the PDP over claims that there are plans to sideline him, especially after Atiku Abubakar emerged as the flagbearer of the party.

“I may renounce my membership of the party if the need arises.

“In the meantime, I and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events,” he said.

Also, the Governor presented a handover note to the state’s Head of Service, Gbenga Faseluka as part of the steps to be fulfilled for proper transfer of power and authority to the governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

The governor also inaugurated the new Speaker’s residence named Rt. Hon. Kola Oluwawole’s residence, urging the embattled speaker to see his impeachment as a price of leadership.

“If I were you, in the interest of Ekiti, I will tell them to carry on. Everything works for good,” he counselled.

Nigerian comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala died aged 82.

Baba Sala died in Ilesa, Osun.

To honour him, the organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards renamed the comedy category after him. It is now to be known as the Moses Adejumo Comedy of the Year Award.

The head of the BON jury, Niran Adedokun said in a statement the renaming of the category is in recognition of the contributions the late veteran artiste made to the development of comedy and movie in Nigeria.

The Federal Government says it will begin the final verification and payment of entitlements to former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

Media Adviser on Media to the Finance Minister, Paul Abechi, who disclosed this in a statement said the payment will last one week simultaneously across Lagos, Kano and Enugu.

Some already received payment:

My mom resigned from the Nigerian Air Force 24 years ago. Efforts to process her pension was one of the most difficult and emotionally-sapping period I've seen her endure. Few days ago, she called me, screaming in joy: 'Anike, mo ti gba alert ooo.' The relief is indescribable. — Bukky Shonibare (@BukkyShonibare) October 9, 2018

The Federal Government says it will be disbursing N142.58 billion to support educational growth in states, through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as it called on relevant stakeholders to join hands in tackling the root causes of out-of-school children.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu disclosed this during the Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-of-School Children, adding that the World Bank had between 2016 and now issued $611 million credit facility to support states with a higher number of out-of-school children.

“The Federal Government had equally deducted N71.292 billion from Paris Club Refund, as outstanding UBEC counterpart fund owed by states as at August 2018,” he said.

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was accused of receiving a $5 million bribe from multiple contractors in the state as kickbacks in hard currency for various projects executed by his administration in the state.

According to a report by a news medium DAILY NIGERIAN, security agencies are currently analysing a number of video clips recorded on different dates by a spy camera showing governor Ganduje receiving the bribe with further claims that multiple contractors who spoke with them on the condition of anonymity said governor Ganduje personally receives from 15 to 25 percent kickbacks for every project executed in the state.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he has reversed his disposition towards People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and forgiven him as a Christian.

Atiku visited Obasanjo visited him at his Abeokuta home, alongside some men of God like Bishop David Oyedepo and Bishop Mathew Kukah.

In his statement afterwards, Obasanjo said, “From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable.”

Here are the five (5) things we learnt from the visit and Obasanjo’s statement here.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu replied a Premium Times report stating that he lied about his claims that he graduated with a First Class Degree.

In the statement, Kachikwu said there was no time when he misled the public on his degree and that, at the time when he graduated, his certificate was equal to a First Class Degree.

However, the online news medium has insisted, saying Kachikuw should sue if the report is untrue.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II said that it is criminal to sponsor people to Hajj and other pilgrimages with government’s funds.

Speaking at the two-day Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-Of-School Children, in Kaduna, Sanusi said anyone who takes one kobo to sponsor people for hajj is stealing, insisting that it is not an act of piety, but we do it all the time.

“In 2000, I wrote an article on a government that sent 300 scholars to hajj. We are all malikis’ here. Imam Malik said it is prohibited, unlawful to take money from the treasury to sponsor a poor man who has no money for hajj,” he said.