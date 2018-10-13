Atiku’s emergence and Obasanjo’s endorsement; Emir Sanusi’s attack on government sponsorship of Hajj | Other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili announced that she is running for President in 2019. This comes after months of speculation. She insists that the old order should be voted out.

Still on 2019 presidential candidates, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In the primaries which held in Port Harcourt, Rivers, the Presidential aspirant polled 1,532 votes to beat the Governor of SokotoAminu Tambuwal with 693 votes and, Senate President, Bukola Saraki with 317 votes.

In his post-election speech, Atiku said, “it is a victory for all of us.”

There are reports that Atiku has picked the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, as his running mate and here’s what this means for an Atiku candidacy.

After President Muhammadu Buhari received the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking re-election in 2019, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari released a statement attacking the ruling party and it’s leadership; especially Adams Oshiomhole.

In her statement, she said it is disheartening that some people buy nomination forms only to find out that the tickets have been handed — automatically — to ‘preferred candidates’.

The outgoing governor of EkitiAyodele Fayose, threatened to leave the PDP over claims that there are plans to sideline him, especially after Atiku Abubakar emerged as the flagbearer of the party.

I may renounce my membership of the party if the need arises.

In the meantime, I and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events,” he said.

Also, the Governor presented a handover note to the state’s Head of Service, Gbenga Faseluka as part of the steps to be fulfilled for proper transfer of power and authority to the governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

The governor also inaugurated the new Speaker’s residence named Rt. Hon. Kola Oluwawole’s residence, urging the embattled speaker to see his impeachment as a price of leadership.

If I were you, in the interest of Ekiti, I will tell them to carry on. Everything works for good,” he counselled.

Nigerian comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala died aged 82.

Baba Sala died in Ilesa, Osun.

Read Also: Nigeria’s military has a PTSD problem, and we need to start talking about it

To honour him, the organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards renamed the comedy category after him. It is now to be known as the Moses Adejumo Comedy of the Year Award.

The head of the BON jury, Niran Adedokun said in a statement the renaming of the category is in recognition of the contributions the late veteran artiste made to the development of comedy and movie in Nigeria.

The Federal Government says it will begin the final verification and payment of entitlements to former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

Media Adviser on Media to the Finance Minister, Paul Abechi, who disclosed this in a statement said the payment will last one week simultaneously across Lagos, Kano and Enugu.

Some already received payment:

The Federal Government says it will be disbursing N142.58 billion to support educational growth in states, through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as it called on relevant stakeholders to join hands in tackling the root causes of out-of-school children.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu disclosed this during the Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-of-School Children, adding that the World Bank had between 2016 and now issued $611 million credit facility to support states with a higher number of out-of-school children.

“The Federal Government had equally deducted N71.292 billion from Paris Club Refund, as outstanding UBEC counterpart fund owed by states as at August 2018,” he said.

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was accused of receiving a $5 million bribe from multiple contractors in the state as kickbacks in hard currency for various projects executed by his administration in the state.

According to a report by a news medium DAILY NIGERIAN, security agencies are currently analysing a number of video clips recorded on different dates by a spy camera showing governor Ganduje receiving the bribe with further claims that multiple contractors who spoke with them on the condition of anonymity said  governor Ganduje personally receives from 15 to 25 percent kickbacks for every project executed in the state.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he has reversed his disposition towards People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and forgiven him as a Christian.

Atiku visited Obasanjo visited him at his Abeokuta home, alongside some men of God like Bishop David Oyedepo and Bishop Mathew Kukah.

Read Also: Obasanjo has elevated hypocrisy to an art form

In his statement afterwards, Obasanjo said, “From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable.

Here are the five (5) things we learnt from the visit and Obasanjo’s statement here.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu replied a Premium Times report stating that he lied about his claims that he graduated with a First Class Degree.

In the statement, Kachikwu said there was no time when he misled the public on his degree and that, at the time when he graduated, his certificate was equal to a First Class Degree.

However, the online news medium has insisted, saying Kachikuw should sue if the report is untrue.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II said that it is criminal to sponsor people to Hajj and other pilgrimages with government’s funds.

Speaking at the two-day Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-Of-School Children, in Kaduna, Sanusi said anyone who takes one kobo to sponsor people for hajj is stealing, insisting that it is not an act of piety, but we do it all the time.

“In 2000, I wrote an article on a government that sent 300 scholars to hajj. We are all malikis’ here. Imam Malik said it is prohibited, unlawful to take money from the treasury to sponsor a poor man who has no money for hajj,”  he said.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 12, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 12th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:               Isime Esene: ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 12, 2018

What a Peter Obi as a running mate means for Atiku’s candidacy

There are unconfirmed reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar has picked the former governor of Anambra, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 12, 2018

The Late 5: APC says Obasanjo lobbying for alleged U.S ban on Atiku to be lifted; Zamfara Governor reveals he’s being pressured to dump APC | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has received credible reports ...

Editor October 12, 2018

Isime Esene: Obasanjo has elevated hypocrisy to an art form

Yesterday, Atiku Abubakar got a much needed reprieve from his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo. The former Vice President got the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 12, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Disney releases magical teaser to live-action Aladdin; Davido reacts to reports of break-up with Chioma | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 12, 2018

The Big 5: Presidency, Buhari Campaign Organisation, APC reacts to Atiku’s endorsement; Dankwambo joins race for Senate | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Presidency late Thursday reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail