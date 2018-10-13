As the Shi’ites protest El-Zakzaky’s continued detention, we inch closer to violence

El-Zakzaky, Protest

The continuous protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) which comprises of the Muslim Shi’ite community in Nigeria is taking a new turn that may lead to violence and further truncate the existing peace of the federal capital territory Abuja. Shi’ite members have been protesting the continued detention of their detained leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky who has remained in illegal detention since he was arrested in the year 2015 despite several court judgements ordering his release from detention. The refusal of the federal government to obey separate court judgement on this issue has led to continuous demonstrations by his followers which is gradually taking a dangerous dimension.

RELATED: In typical ‘Naija Style’, Putin pleads with UFC fighter Khabib’s dad not to ‘punish’ him

Photo credit: Nationalhelm.cop

A picture that recently emerged on social media shows a police officer confronting a Shi’ite member during one of their usual protests. The visibly angry officer had already cocked his gun at the protester but was held back by his colleague. If not for the intervention of his colleague, the officer might have shot the protester and this would have degenerated into violence and loss of life. It is important to state that the Shi’ite members have a right to protest as enshrined in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria but it’s also important they ensure they aren’t goaded into violence and branded as terrorists.

Public procession also come with its dangers considering the fact that hoodlums might hijack it. As a result, the sit out model of protest as used by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) is more advisable for Shi’ite members. It is also time the federal government either charged El-Zakzaky or let him go. Also, arm bearing police officers should be cautioned on the wrong usage of firearms. It is unprofessional for an officer to confront an unarmed citizen with a loaded gun during a peaceful protest.

The state of peace in the country is fragile at the moment, it should not be truncated

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina October 13, 2018

Flooding: As EU promises aid for Nigerian flood victims, transparency is important

Succor seems to be around the corner for victims of the recent flooding situation in several parts of the country ...

tosin adesina October 11, 2018

New Minimum Wage: A bleak future for the Nigerian Worker

Barring any change of plans and acceptance of proposal by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the minimum wage payable to ...

tosin adesina October 10, 2018

How progressive is the All Progressives Congress anyways?

It was clear that the APC wasn’t united long before the Twitter outburst of Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the wife of ...

tosin adesina October 10, 2018

Baby selling factories are still a thing in Nigeria, yet we won’t embrace adoption

At a time several families are trying their best at conception and other means to seek the fruit of the ...

tosin adesina October 5, 2018

World Teachers Day: Is there anything for the Nigerian Teacher to celebrate?

October 5 of every year has been designated  World Teachers Day by the United Nations Education and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) as ...

tosin adesina October 4, 2018

Violent party primaries, a sign of things to come in 2019?

Primaries to field candidates for the 2019 general elections by different political parties in Nigeria is ongoing on as stipulated ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail