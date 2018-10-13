Flooding: As EU promises aid for Nigerian flood victims, transparency is important

Succor seems to be around the corner for victims of the recent flooding situation in several parts of the country as the European Union has announced a one million pounds donation in humanitarian assistance to them. The assistance will also support affected families, provide shelter, food & medicine. In addition, the European Union has also concluded to provide technical expertise deploying an environmental expert through its civil protection mechanism. This intervention is coming at a time the flooding situation is getting worse in some of the affected states especially Bayelsa due to continuous rainfall in the states and the existing poor drainage system.

This donation by the European Union is one of the first major donations to the victims. While this donation is impressive and timely, it is important transparency and accountability comes into play to enhance judicious use of the funds for the affected individuals. A recent flashback to the 2014 national flood disaster in Nigeria reminds us of the wicked diversion of relief materials by officials saddled with the relief activities.

The federal government is advised to make sure the utilization of this fund serves the purpose it is meant for while its disbursement should happen as quickly as possible due to the harrowing situation of the victims. The decision of EU to make this huge donation is commendable and this should not be the last. Well to do individuals in the country are also advised to tow this same line of humanitarian gesture to provide a soothing relief to the existing situation of these individuals that have been rendered homeless for no fault of theirs.